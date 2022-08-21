Dolo 650 Maker Rejects Allegations Of Rs 1,000 Crore Freebies To Doctors

The annual gross sales of Dolo 650 have been Rs 360 crores, about 8 per cent of the corporate gross sales.

Drug agency Micro Labs has termed the allegations that it supplied freebies price Rs 1,000 crore to docs to advertise its anti-inflammatory drug Dolo 650 as baseless.

The Supreme Court on Thursday was instructed by an NGO that the Central Board of Direct Taxes has accused the Bengaluru-based drug agency of distributing Rs 1,000 crore freebies to docs for prescribing its 650 mg tablets.

In an announcement, a Micro Labs spokesperson stated that in a few of the current media reviews it has been falsely and maliciously alleged that the corporate has been distributing freebies price Rs 1,000 crore to advertise Dolo 650 in a single yr.

“This is highly misleading and is affecting the reputation of Micro Labs, pharmaceutical industry and doctors,” the spokesperson added.

The annual gross sales of Dolo 650 have been Rs 360 crores, about 8 per cent of the corporate gross sales.

Despite the uncooked materials value tripling throughout COVID occasions, Micro Labs maintained its uninterrupted provides with none worth change as per the federal government fastened retail worth of lower than Rs 2 per pill, the spokesperson famous.

With a cheap possibility like Dolo 650, docs throughout the nation have been capable of handle most of their sufferers within the pandemic with out resorting to costly antiviral and different medicine, the spokesperson stated.

“To think of distribution of freebies worth thousands of crores is thus highly preposterous. The company would like to clarify that the amount referred to pertains to the total sales and marketing expenses incurred by the company for its total India business in the last five years’ period and spent across its whole portfolio,” the spokesperson added.

The medicine has been prescribed by docs because of its high quality, efficient and speedy reduction from fever and on the belief constructed over three many years, the spokesperson stated.

“We are fully cooperating with the authorities to provide all the necessary information and explanation for their due consideration,” the spokesperson added.

Last month, the Income Tax division had carried out searches on the premises of the drug agency over alleged tax evasion.

