Dom slams Harbour Bridge ‘scare campaign’

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet has slammed Labor for beginning a “scare campaign” about the way forward for the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet has dominated out privatising the Sydney Harbour Bridge after the concept was raised on Friday morning.

Deputy Labor chief Prue Car raised the priority on Friday morning after it was revealed the NSW authorities was “considering all options” relating to new tolls on the enduring bridge regardless of it being paid off in 1988.

Members of the federal government warn that development of the multibillion-dollar Western Harbour Tunnel is not going to be financially viable except tolls on the enduring bridge are raised.

Ms Car mentioned the federal government has been “all over the place” about what is because of occur with the potential tolls and desires Mr Perrottet to rule out “signing it over to a private monopoly”.

“He just couldn’t flat out answer the question, and people hate when that happens in parliament,” Ms Car informed 2GB’s Ben Fordham.

Ms Car mentioned Sydney residents could be nervous if the Harbour Bridge was privatised.

“I think people are really concerned about the toll roads everywhere, you basically can’t get anywhere now without having to cop a journey on a toll road,” she mentioned.

“We are the most tolled city on the face of the earth, I think we have more square kilometres of toll roads than anywhere in the world.”

The Premier known as into the radio station to rapidly shut down the concept of privatising the street, saying the suggestion was ridiculous.

“We are not privatising the Harbour Bridge. That’s absurd,” he mentioned.

“This is an absurd scare campaign from Labor.”

The Premier slammed Labor for even placing ahead the concept.

“The problem with the Labor Party is they are continuing to run scare campaigns as we move through building the road network to take our state forward,” Mr Perrottet mentioned.