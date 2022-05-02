Sports
Domestic season ends with conclusion of National Equestrian Championships | More sports News – Times of India
MEERUT: Curtains fell on the Equestrian Federation of India‘s 2021-22 calendar with the conclusion of the National Equestrian Championship (NEC) for Eventing on the RVC Centre & College on Monday.
NEC marks the final aggressive occasion in EFI‘s calendar because the driving season got here to an in depth with the onset of summer time.
As a part of the driving calendar, EFI had additionally carried out choice trials for the upcoming nineteenth Asian Games to be held in September this yr at Hangzhou, China.
The federation is within the strategy of finalising the names of athletes who will characterize the nation within the Asian Games.
“I would like to congratulate all the athletes, organising committees of various events, the jury members and support staff for the wonderful performance and support which has contributed to a successful and prosperous season,” EFI joint secretary Lt Col MM Rahman stated in an announcement.
“The increasing level of competition and quality of both riders and horses are testament to yet another successful year in the development of equestrian sports in the country.
“As we stay up for the subsequent driving season, the Equestrian Federation of India will proceed on its mission to encourage, enhance and promote all facets of equestrian sports activities to allow Indian riders to compete efficiently on the highest stage.”
The season additionally served as an essential stepping stone for the emergence of many budding athletes on the nationwide platform and offered a stage enjoying discipline for all athletes to develop and hone their abilities.
