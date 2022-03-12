Domestic violence case opened against ANC benefactor | News24
A case of assault with the intent to trigger grievous bodily hurt and pointing of a firearm has been registered on the Sandton police station in opposition to a businessman and ANC benefactor.
The man who owns a consulting firm, at the moment faces a corruption trial within the Bloemfontein High Court, and is out on bail in a R255 million corruption case.
According to police spokesperson, Colonel Mavela Masondo, no arrests had been made.
“We cannot mention the name of a suspect since he has not been arrested. What I can confirm is that it is a domestic violence case,” mentioned Masondo.
Masondo added that an investigation was underway.
We dwell in a world the place details and fiction get blurred
In occasions of uncertainty you want journalism you may
belief. For solely R75 monthly, you might have entry to
a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism,
high opinions and a variety of options. Journalism
strengthens democracy. Invest sooner or later in the present day.