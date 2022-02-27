Dominant Dees’ ominous warning to the competition

Melbourne has knocked off two heavyweights within the final two rounds. And the Demons’ coach has despatched an additional warning to the AFLW competitors.

Melbourne coach Mick Stinear has warned his facet is just going to get higher because the season goes.

The Dees cemented a top-two ladder place with their 10-point win towards North Melbourne on Saturday evening, however Stinear said his side was only just starting to “connect”.

Last yr’s preliminary finalists knocked off reigning premier Brisbane and top-four North within the house of six days and journey to Perth to face Fremantle, who’re snapping at their heels, subsequent week.

“What we’ve seen is you have to keep getting better in this competition, you can’t produce the same that you brought the week before,” Stinear stated.

“We think we have the team in that space. Having Maddie Gay and Casey Sherriff back tonight I feel like the group’s just starting to connect.

Stream every match of the 2022 NAB AFLW Season Live & On-Demand on Kayo.

New to Kayo? Try 14-days free now.

“Liv Purcell, it was just her second game with this team… I feel like there are some good signs if this team can keep evolving.”

Melbourne has solely misplaced one sport this season, to the ladder-leading Crows in Rd 4.

Stinear stated the Dees relished the chance to play the perfect sides as a result of it provided his crew the chance to enhance.

He praised the work of Shelley Heath who stored North captain Emma Kearney to a career-low 11-disposals enjoying a shutdown position on her.

“She was open to that challenge tonight and Emma’s been brilliant off halfback and certainly not a player you can let dictate the game from back there,” Stinear stated.

“I thought she did a really good job of denying Emma some space tonight. The team love it and appreciate it.”

But Stinear stopped in need of guaranteeing the 21-year-old the utmost coaches’ votes, singling out Karen Paxman for her 28-disposal, one purpose sport.

The Dees veteran was given a particular award postgame by Indigenous teammate Krstel Petrevski.

“I thought Paxy played an extraordinary game,” Stinear stated.

“Krstel Petrevski had a special hunt and spirit award for Indigenous Round which was a nice canvas painting which she presented to Paxy. That was a special moment.”

HEATH SOLVES KEARNEY PROBLEM

Looking at Shelley Heath’s stat line at halftime would’ve fooled you into pondering she was having a stinker.

That wasn’t farther from the reality. In reality, she’d been some of the vital gamers in purple and blue.

The 21-year-old was tasked with carrying North Melbourne’s skipper like a glove, and she or he utterly nullified Kearney’s affect off halfback.

She held the five-time All-Australian, who’s averaging 19-disposals per sport, to only seven touches for the half and 11 for the sport, her lowest depend ever.

BATTLE OF THE RUCKS

The Lauren Pearce and Emma King matchup was sure to form the competition and when King went down with an ankle harm within the first quarter, it was benefit Pearce.

The North ruck was off from the five-minute mark and got here again for the second quarter, however Pearce had helped her facet to an early leap on the Roos and at halftime the All-Australian ruck in-waiting had eight hit outs and disposals, in addition to two clearances.

It proved to be an enormous half within the separation of the 2 sides and one other stellar Pearce efficiency.

RIDDELL’S FOOTY

Ashleigh Riddell continues to seek out the footy at will this season, gathering one other 29-disposals.

The 25-year-old was North Melbourne’s finest participant as she gained 292m, had seven tackles and two clearances.

DEMONS 2.0 3.1 4.3 4.3 27

KANGAROOS 0.2 1.4 1.4 2.5 17

MOTTERSHEAD’S BEST

Demons: Heath, Paxman, Harris, Mithen, L. Pearce.

Kangaroos: Riddell, Garner, M. King.

GOALS

Demons: Harris 2, Hore, Paxman.

Kangaroos: Garner, Ashmore.

INJURIES

Demons: Zanker (ankle).

Kangaroos: E. King (ankle).

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

MOTTERSHEAD’S VOTES

3 S. Heath (MELB)

2 Okay. Paxman (MELB)

1 T. Harris (MELB)

Tigers blow finals hopes in horror half

— Ronny Lerner

Richmond have been unceremoniously knocked out of the AFLW finals race after lowly Geelong upset them by 23 factors at Punt Road Oval on Saturday night.

With their slim top-six hopes nonetheless alive, the Tigers have been shell-shocked within the first half by the hungrier Cats who seemed like they have been those enjoying to keep up a correspondence with the highest six.

Geelong piled on the primary 5 targets of the sport, together with a pair to Phoebe McWilliams, to shoot out to a dominant 28-point lead within the second time period.

It was a blitz that Richmond couldn’t get well from because the Cats produced their finest efficiency of 2022 to document simply their second win of the season, 5.3 (33) to 1.4 (10).

The Tigers headed into the sport with out Christina Bernardi (quad), Emelia Yassir (ankle) and Tessa Lavey, who was unavailable attributable to her commitments to the Bendigo Spirit within the WNBL, and people absentees have been compounded by Kodi Jacques and Tayla Stahl failing to expire the match after showing to undergo ankle and knee accidents respectively.

Geelong ruck Olivia Barber copped a nasty head knock within the remaining quarter trying a mark and, in a scary second, collapsed again to the bottom when she tried to face again up once more.

The Cats monstered the Tigers in disposals (214-173), contested possessions (106-93), tackles (77-68), clearances (31-24) and marks (35-22).

Geelong solely had a slender benefit in inside 50s (24-20), however their far superior effectivity when getting into their attacking zone produced an enormous hole between the groups on the scoreboard.

Rebecca Webster teamed up with Amy McDonald to arrange the win within the first half. Webster completed with 20 disposals, six tackles and one purpose whereas McDonald ended up with 26 possessions (16 contested), 10 clearances and 6 tackles. McWilliams (11 touches) was additionally pivotal.

For Richmond, Monique Conti was as soon as once more the clear standout with 23 touches (14 contested), seven tackles and 5 clearances.

After a largely uneventful first quarter, the Cats busted the competition open within the second, kicking 4 majors in six minutes towards a porous Richmond defence.

The Cats overwhelmed Richmond with their fierce stress and whereas The Tigers got here out stronger after halftime, they couldn’t translate any of their territory benefit onto the scoreboard, and have been truly outscored by the Cats within the third quarter.

There have been no targets scored within the second half, and that suited Geelong simply nice as their first-half purpose spree proved decisive.

PHOEBE FLIES HIGH

McWilliams opened up the scoring after a few minutes when she plucked an impressive overhead mark from behind Richmond’s Sarah D’Arcy and drilled the set shot from 25m out on a slight angle to present the Cats an early six-point lead.

DARBY NEGATES KIELY’S EFFORTS

Early within the second quarter, Richmond’s Meagan Kiely prevented a sure purpose from Geelong’s Nina Morrison, executing a tremendous smother within the goalsquare which noticed the ball cannon into the behind put up. However, Kiely’s efforts have been in the end in useless. From the next throw in, Geelong ruck Kate Darby grabbed it from the air, threw it on her boot and banged residence the purpose Morrison was searching for.

HOSKING CAN’T AVOID WEBSTER

A minute later, Webster tackled Richmond’s Jess Hosking so ferociously that the Cat not solely gained the free kick for holding the ball, however bodily wrenched the tablet from Hosking’s grasp, and bumped into the vacant goalsquare for the straightforward six-pointer to increase Geelong’s result in 16 factors.

TIGERS 0.2, 1.2, 1.3, 1.4 (10)

CATS 1.0, 5.0, 5.2, 5.3 (33)

LERNER’S BEST Tigers: Conti, S.Hosking, Brennan, Seymour. Cats: McDonald, Webster, McWilliams, McMahon, Scheer, Barber.

GOALS Tigers: Brennan. Cats: McWilliams 2, Darby, Webster, Maguire.

INJURIES Tigers: Jacques (ankle), Stahl (knee). Cats: Barber (head knock).

UMPIRES Chrystie, Porter, Devenish

VENUE Punt Road Oval

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

LERNER’S VOTES

3 A.McDonald (Geel)

2 R.Webster (Geel)

1 M.Conti (Rich)

CROWS STAMP FLAG CREDENTIALS WITH GUTSY WIN

Jason Phelan

Adelaide has tightened its grip on high spot on the AFLW ladder, Anne Hatchard and Ebony Marinoff combining brilliantly to propel the Crows to a hard-fought nine-point win towards Fremantle.

The Crows have been on high of the ladder heading into the conflict at Fremantle Oval, with the Dockers second, and the guests prevailed 3.7 (25) to 2.4 (16) in sweltering warmth on Saturday.

In a sport performed with finals-like depth, the house facet led by two factors heading into the ultimate time period however Adelaide completed filled with operating to enhance to a 7-1 document and hand the Dockers their second lack of the season.

Hatchard and Marinoff have been the architects of the spectacular efficiency with 30 possessions apiece, whereas Danielle Ponter kicked two targets.

Stephanie Cain led the way in which for Fremantle with 22 touches, with Airlie Runnalls and Laura Pugh additionally influential with 20 disposals every.

SCROLL DOWN FOR FULL TEAMS FROM THE LATEST ROUND OF AFLW

ABSENT STARS

Both sides have been lacking key gamers, with Kiara Bowers (knee) and Roxy Roux (hamstring) absent for the Dockers and Chelsea Randall (hamstring) and Erin Phillips (knee) out for Adelaide.

It didn’t have an effect on the standard of the competition, nevertheless, with the top-ranked sides going head-to-head in an engrossing, if low-scoring, affair.

Adelaide had the higher of the early exchanges however couldn’t handle a shot on purpose till Ponter broke the impasse with a precision set shot with slightly below 4 minutes left within the first time period.

Cain gathered 11 possessions within the first quarter, however the Crows took a five-point lead into the second time period.

Runnalls kicked the one purpose of the second quarter, the Dockers up by a degree at halftime.

WAYWARD CROWS

Inaccuracy in entrance of purpose has been a recurring downside for Adelaide and it got here again to hang-out the guests within the third quarter.

The Crows did nicely to entice the ball inside their ahead half however let themselves down with 5 behinds in a row and kicked the ball out of bounds on the complete twice.

The Dockers didn’t go inside attacking 50 till the ultimate two minutes of the quarter they usually made the Crows pay for his or her wayward methods.

Hayley Miller swooped on a unfastened ball out the again of a marking contest and put her facet in entrance by two factors with a operating purpose.

The Dockers had using a stiff breeze within the final quarter however the Crows largely denied them the chance to take benefit.

Ponter booted her second and AFLW main goalkicker Ash Woodland scrubbed by way of her fifteenth of the season to seal the win.

Up subsequent, Fremantle will host Melbourne at Optus Stadium on Saturday and Adelaide will tackle Collingwood at Norwood Oval on Sunday.

DOCKERS 0.1 1.3 2.3 2.4 (16)

CROWS 1.0 1.2 1.7 3.7 (25)

PHELAN’S BEST Dockers: Cain, Runnalls, Verrier, Stannett, Pugh, E Antonio. Crows: Hatchard, Marinoff, Ponter, Jones, Biddell, Charlton.

GOALS Dockers: Miller, Runnalls. Crows: Ponter 2, Woodland.

INJURIES Dockers: Nil. Crows: Nil.

Fremantle Oval

THE VOTES

3 Hatchard

2 Marinoff

1 Cain

TRAILBLAZING PIE’S SPECIAL TRIBUTE TO GRANDMA

Stephanie Clarkson

On sport day Aliesha Newman packs her boots, mouth guard, helmet and her grandmother’s rings right into a bag.

Before she leaves residence she sits with them, feeling them between every finger.

A way of calmness and reassurance fills her understanding her finest good friend will probably be there watching over her reaching her goals.

The rings stay protected in her bag till after she has performed, except on the uncommon event she wants to have a look at them to ease her nerves.

“She was a very big part of my life and when she passed away, she never got the chance to watch me play footy,” she stated.

“I thought it was a really nice touch to bring her along to every game and know that she is looking down on me and proud of what I’m producing each game.”

A proud Ningy Ningy girl, Newman’s household hails from the Redcliffe Peninsula in Queensland however she was raised in Braybrook in Melbourne’s west.

Newman stated the connection to her grandmother was one thing extremely vital to her understanding and studying about her native indigenous heritage.

She was given the rings when her grandmother handed away.

“She was the main person that used to take us to all of the activities we’d have as a kid and taught us what we know now,” Newman stated.

“I’m hoping that one day I’ll be able to portray the same guidance and education that she brought me onto the next generation.”

Looking as much as gamers equivalent to Sydney celebrity Adam Goodes, Newman continues to assist preserve vital indigenous points within the highlight while being a task mannequin for younger indigenous ladies.

Melbourne’s Krstel Petrevski, a proud member of the Kija-Jaru mob and the cousin of Carlton’s Sam Petrevski-Seton and Melbourne’s Toby Bedford, stated Newman “paved the pathway” for her on the Demons and was a pivotal affect in her design of their 2022 Indigenous jumper.

“On the front of our jumper you see two handprints, they represent myself and Aliesha Newman,” Petrevski stated.

“Being the only two aboriginal women that were a part of the Melbourne Football Club is something very significant.

“Even though she plays for Collingwood, I think it’s really important to acknowledge what she has done for our club being the only aboriginal girl before myself.”

A key member of the AFL’s Indigenous Advisory Group, Newman gives insights to the AFL Commission and government on particular Indigenous insurance policies and considerations that come up.

She has been a robust advocate for her crew to put on ‘Free the Flag’ T-shirts in Collingwood’s pregame warm-ups through the season.

The “Free the Flag” marketing campaign was based by Clothing the Gap in June 2019 that known as on the federal government to finish unique licensing agreements that restricted the purple, black and yellow design from getting used.

The Collingwood Football Club supported her stance saying they too believed “the Aboriginal flag should continue to play a unifying role with people and communities right across Australia.”

A monumental second for Newman and all indigenous Australians got here in January this yr when the Government purchased the rights to the indigenous flag, a permanent image for Aboriginal folks.

When requested what the liberating of the flag meant to her, she took a second to compose herself.

A way of satisfaction, and real aid got here throughout Newman as she stated: “It gave me goosebumps just then, it’s a moment we’ll be able to cherish for a long time,”

“Knowing that it is able to fly freely, it’s great to showcase that our people are going nowhere and it is amazing.”

Creating, studying and understanding was an vital a part of Newman’s childhood.

The 26-year-old, who helped design Melbourne’s inaugural AFL jumper, stated she is extremely proud to play within the indigenous spherical because it provides a platform to coach and study, like she did from her grandmother.

“The pride that I have is almost, well, you can’t put it into words,” she stated.

“It’s a very strong feeling to be able to put on the indigenous jumper and with us, we put in on every away game so to be able to run out in front of our fans and to have an indigenous round featured in each season now is just incredible.”

“I think it shows how much the AFLW space is on a journey to educate everybody, it’s a really good feeling.”

Collingwood’s indigenous jumper has been designed by proud Yorta Yorta and Gunnai man, Dixon Patten.

STORIES OF PRIDE BEHIND AFLW INDIGENOUS JUMPERS

Four ladies reveal how proud they’re to put on specifically designed jumpers to rejoice their heritage as a part of AFLW Indigenous spherical this weekend.

Stream each match of the 2022 NAB AFLW Season Live & On-Demand on Kayo. New to Kayo? Try 14-days free now.

SCROLL DOWN FOR THE LATEST AFLW TEAM NEWS

Maddy Brancatisano – Richmond

Richmond star midfielder Maddy Brancatisano stated among the best issues about enjoying for the Tigers is having applications such because the Korin Gamadji Institute (KGI) to assist educate people on the tradition and historical past of Indigenous folks.

“As a non-Indigenous player running out in the jumper, it’s our chance to show the wider community our support for Indigenous culture.” Brancatisano stated.

The Tigers are carrying Barkindji artist and KGI alumni Chantelle Mitchell’s “journey” design this weekend towards Geelong.

“Chantelle explained her story and added an extra layer to the sash and on the back, a journey piece for us that’s actually in the shape of a ‘W’ which is pretty cool,” Brancatisano stated.

Kaitlyn Ashmore – North Melbourne

An important cog within the North Melbourne facet, Kaitlyn Ashmore is happy for this weekend as she continues her “journey to finding out more” about her Indigenous heritage.

“The round itself represents so much; the history and celebrating the culture as well,” Ashmore stated.

“Doing it with the two other Indigenous girls in my team is incredibly lucky and I’m so fortunate that it’s coming to the AFLW this weekend.”

Collaborating on their design with Kununurra girl Emma McNeill, teammate Mia King and males’s participant Jy Simpkin, Ashmore is keen to share the “beautiful” jersey with the neighborhood.

“It’s about bringing everyone together, our fans and brothers at the club. I think what Emma has done, especially with the Kangaroo paw in the middle; it brings together family and protectors.”

Krstel Petrevski – Melbourne

A proud member of the Kija-Jaru mob in Halls Creek, Melbourne midfielder Krstel Petrevski is happy to “bring communities together and support Indigenous culture with every other culture and every other being” this weekend.

Petrevski’s design of Melbourne’s jersey acknowledges Indigenous folks, previous and current who’ve influenced each the membership and herself.

“On the jumper you can see 31 symbols, they represent each and every player on our AFLW list,” the 20-year-old stated.

“We are one club so I wanted to acknowledge all the Indigenous boys in the men’s side as well; that just shows the culture of the clubs coming together as on

Aliesha Newman — Collingwood

Collingwood has elected to wear their Indigenous jumper designed by proud Yorta Yorta and Gunnai man Dixon Patten in all away matches this season.

The design features two magpies flying upwards with outstretched wings as well as Gum leaves that are significant to the Traditional Owners of the land, the Wurundjeri people of the Kulin Nation whose land Collingwood resides on.

“The round is a good opportunity to be able to educate within the wider community and to be able to spark conversation around different topics,” stated Magpie Aliesha Newman, a proud Ningy Ningy girl.

“To be able to showcase what aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people before us have been able to do, not only in AFL and sport but within the wider community is so special.”

Stacks on after the siren as Saints left shattered

—Ronny Lerner

A goal after the siren from Katherine Smith has seen Greater Western Sydney defeat St Kilda by two points in a dramatic arm wrestle in Blacktown on Wednesday night.

The Saints seemed on observe for his or her first win of the season when a booming Tarni White set shot from 48m out gave them a three-point lead with three minutes left within the match.

SCROLL DOWN FOR THIS WEEK’S AFLW TIPS AND TEAMS

But after Smith took a mark 65m out from the Giants’ purpose with a couple of seconds remaining, she was awarded a 50m penalty presumably for an off-the-ball incident involving St Kilda co-captain Kate Shierlaw.

Smith was then introduced inside 15m of purpose and funky as a cucumber, she slotted the match winner to maintain her crew’s faint finals hopes alive.

St Kilda AFLW coach Nick Dal Santo was left gutted following his facet’s heartbreaking after-the-siren loss to Greater Western Sydney on Wednesday night, saying: “It really hurts.”

And whereas Dal Santo insisted he didn’t see the controversial off-the-ball incident within the dying seconds involving his co-captain Kate Shierlaw which noticed the Giants awarded a 50m penalty, bringing Katherine Smith inside 15m of purpose, the previous St Kilda AFL star was left to rue his crew’s administration of yet one more tight end.

For the third time in 4 video games, the winless Saints have misplaced by lower than a kick, and their sport sense late in shut matches is beginning to put on on Dal Santo.

“The ability for the Giants to get the ball into a scoring position probably wasn’t great defensively by us,” Dal Santo stated post-match.

“We had enough opportunities to keep the ball in our forward 50, let alone put another score on the board to give us more of a little bit of a buffer. She’s a tough one.

“I think there’s a little bit of education (needed). We’ve been in a similar situation two or three times this year … where we were in position to score or have the ball on our forward half and just had the inability to kick a goal, let alone let the opposition run the length of the field late in the game.”

However, Dal Santo remained hopeful that his 0-7 Saints weren’t distant from breaking by way of for a win this yr.

“I thought our effort today off the back of a short preparation was really good and that’s a really good starting point for us,” he stated.

“We’ve just got to get better, it’s as simple as it is.

“They put their best foot froward tonight, I was really proud of their efforts.”

A relieved GWS coach Alan McConnell was filled with reward for his fees within the remaining frantic moments.

“We’ll take it any day of the week,” he stated.

“We’re in the winning business and we won. It probably wasn’t looking that way for a little bit there late in the game, but happy to get home.

“In the end we executed under extreme pressure – that last passage of play was a series of people delivering in a pretty significant moment of the game and then the shot on goal was another example of that.”

Alyce Parker and Alicia Eva mixed for 43 disposals in the midst of the bottom and McConnell described their efforts as “pivotal” to the victory.

The 6.5 (41) to five.9 (39) outcome drew the Giants inside a sport of the highest six and with fellow bottom-eight sides Richmond, Carlton and Geelong of their run residence, they continue to be a sniff of some finals motion, however will most likely need to win all three video games to qualify.

After registering the 2 lowest scores of their historical past prior to now two video games – 1.1 (7) and 0.5 (5) – GWS discovered the going rather a lot simpler towards the winless Saints who stay backside of the ladder with an 0-7 document as rookie coach Nick Dal Santo continues to chase his maiden win.

However, recent from registering a league equal document low rating of 0.2 (2) final week, St Kilda have been a lot improved this time round, kicking their highest rating of the season.

But regardless of having extra inside 50s (34-25) and scoring pictures (14-11), the incorrect Saints simply couldn’t get the job accomplished.

Alyce Parker was sensational for the Giants, racking up 21 disposals (16 contested) and 9 clearances, whereas Alicia Eva was additionally instrumental with 22 touches and 9 tackles. Cora Staunton’s three targets additionally proved essential.

For the Saints, Tilly Lucas-Rodd was as soon as once more good with 20 possessions (12 contested) and 10 tackles, whereas Cat Phillips completed with 20 disposals too.

The first half was an arm wrestle which produced 5 lead adjustments as each side went purpose for purpose, however the Saints’ squandered quite a few probabilities within the second quarter to re-take the lead. Instead, they booted 4 behinds in a row late and needed to be content material with a two-point deficit on the main break.

Staunton was a serious purpose why GWS loved a lead heading into the third time period, with two of her three targets kicked earlier than halftime, each of which have been beautiful set pictures.

Her early accuracy held the hosts in good stead within the third quarter, as they got here out laborious to extend the margin to 11 factors.

But regardless of their early domination of the time period, the Giants did not put away the Saints who have been capable of keep in contact at three-quarter time due to Nicola Xenos’ second purpose which helped reduce the deficit to 4 factors.

Staunton seemed like she sealed the win for GWS when she kicked a superb purpose early within the remaining quarter, nevertheless targets to Caitlin Greiser and White seemed like they have been going to be sufficient to get the Saints their first win, earlier than the unbelievable drama unfolded down the opposite finish of the bottom on the demise.

SCOREBOARD

GWS 1.0, 3.2, 4.5, 6.5 (41)

def

ST KILDA 1.1, 2.6, 3.7, 5.9 (39)

GOALS

Giants: Staunton 3, Barr, Stephenson

Saints: Xenos 2, Richards, Greiser, White

RONNY LERNER’S BEST

Giants: Parker, Eva, Staunton, Dallaway, Randall, Barr

Saints: Lucas-Rodd, Phillips, White, Priest, Xenos, Greiser

RONNY LERNER’S VOTES

3 — A.Parker (GWS)

2 — T.Lucas-Rodd (StOkay)

1 — A.Eva (GWS)

Venue: Blacktown International Sportspark Oval

Two rippers in a row

Staunton thought she kicked the purpose of the sport 20 seconds after three-quarter time when she bought some sweet and banged it residence from 40m out after receiving the handball from Nicola Barr. But three minutes later, Greiser submitted her personal nomination when she gathered the unfastened ball, shrugged off Pepa Randall, turned on a dime, and slotted by way of a checkside punt.

GWS, Saints discover scoring simpler

By the seven-minute mark of the primary quarter, the Giants had already bettered their full-time rating from final spherical when Cora Staunton transformed a set shot from 35m out. Seven minutes later, the Saints additionally outdid their Round 7 rating when Nicola Xenos kicked really from 30m out after being awarded a 50m penalty.

Hetherington halts Shierlaw

Midway by way of the second time period, St Kilda ahead Kate Shierlaw was operating into an open purpose however simply as she gathered the unfastened ball, Greater Western Sydney’s Tanya Hetherington was there to save lots of the day, tackling the Saints co-captain on the final line and stopping a St Kilda rating.

Bullies’ comeback stops at draw

The Gold Coast and Western Bulldogs fought out a 41-all attract a thriller at Metricon Stadium on Tuesday evening with the guests falling agonisingly in need of a slice of AFLW historical past.

The dominant Suns led by 24 factors at the beginning of the fourth time period however the Bulldogs kicked 4 targets in 5 minutes to rapidly degree the scores with Nell Morris Dalton, Britney Gutknecht and Kirsty Lamb all hitting the scoreboard for the rampaging Dogs.

The groups traded behinds earlier than Bonnie Toogood had a shot at purpose for the Bulldogs within the final minute that may have handed the guests the most important comeback in AFLW historical past.

However, her kick missed every thing and the ultimate frenetic seconds have been unable to interrupt the impasse.

Bulldogs senior coach Nathan Burke urged his facet to “have a crack and create a story” on the final break when his facet trailed by 4 targets.

“It was simply ‘take the game on and let’s see what we will do’. We haven’t been on this place for fairly a while so it was a case of let’s have a crack as we now have the potential right here to create a narrative that we will dangle our hat on subsequent time we’re in that place,’’ Burke stated.

“To run out the sport like we did, I’m happy with them.’’

Both sides have been 3-3 going into the conflict and wanted to win to remain within the hunt for a finals berth. They each missed the possibility to hitch Collingwood on 16 premiership factors.

The Suns have been humiliated by Brisbane within the QClash final Thursday on the identical venue when the Lions tore the Gold Coast to shreds in a 69-point thrashing.

Gold Coast senior coach Cam Joyce spoke after the thumping in regards to the Suns shedding among the respect that they had earned over the primary 5 rounds.

And he stated he had blended feelings after the draw.

“I definitely didn’t know the way to answer that however I believe for 3 quarters we did a lot proper,’’ he stated.

“Off the again of final week’s sport (towards Brisbane), our skill to bounce again by way of our actions was the vital factor and I believed the ladies did a unbelievable job of that.

“To be forward by 4 targets at three quarter-time, enjoying the way in which we wished to play, issues have been going simply as we’d have favored.

“The problem was to maintain that going however the Bulldogs cane again at us and got here again at us sturdy.

“We have been unable to stem the tide and right here we’re sitting with two factors every.

With Rising Star favorite Charlie Rowbottom main the way in which with a best-on-ground efficiency with 24 disposals, 17 contested possessions and 6 tackles, the Suns restored some satisfaction however conceding 4 targets within the remaining quarter would have left a bitter aftertaste for the house facet.

The Bulldogs have been enjoying their sixth sport in 25 days and whereas they have been clearly fatigued, the Suns are within the midst of a three-game, 10-day schedule and kicked away within the third time period earlier than the Dogs’ stirring late fightback.

Rowbottom kicked the primary purpose of her AFLW profession within the third time period when the Suns put the pedal to the metallic first profession with Tori Groves-Little and Jacqui Dupuy following with majors of their very own to pile the ache on the Dogs and set-up a 24-point buffer by the final change.

The Suns led by six factors at halftime regardless of the Bulldogs having 12 extra inside 50 entries and 22 total disposals with Tara Bohanna booting two targets within the second quarter for the determined and dogged residence facet.

Sarah Perkins kicked the one purpose of the primary quarter with the Suns ahead profitable a free kick and kicking really from lengthy vary.

The two first half targets to the Bulldogs got here through Jessica Fitzgerald and Britney Gutknecht who each soccered the ball off the bottom to maintain their facet in contact with the Suns.

Burke stated Ellie Blackburn tweaked her ankle and shoulder and ought to be match for the conflict with Collingwood on Sunday in what quantities to a mini-final for the Dogs who’re outdoors the highest six, two factors behind the sixth-placed Pies.

“We would have been equal with them (Collingwood) had we gained so two factors behind them. The place we’re in now, each sport goes to be massive. We’ve put ourselves ready the place each sport is a must-win,’’ Burke stated.

“If we’re adequate, we’ll win them, if not, we’ll look to subsequent yr.’’

Suns set too early

On Monday evening, Melbourne ran excessive of Brisbane within the second half with the Lions enjoying their third sport in 9 days. The Bulldogs have been enjoying their third sport in 9 days on Tuesday evening they usually have been blown off Metricon Stadium within the third time period by the Gold Coast. Just just like the Lions, the Dogs seemed drained and their run dropped off. The Suns have had a busy schedule too however seemed brisker and extra centered. And then the fourth time period began and a re-energised Dogs kicked 4 targets in 5 minutes to set-up the grandstand end.

Ellie burns them

Ellie Blackburn had 10 touches within the midfield for the Bulldogs within the first time period however an ankle subject compelled her to go ahead within the second quarter when she had simply the 2 disposals however some glorious stress helped create time and house for teammate Britney Gutknecht to kick the opening purpose for the guests. She spent an prolonged time on the interchange bench within the third time period when the Suns made their run. She was thrown into the midfield late and was central to the late fightback.

Terrific Tara

Gold Coast ahead Tara Bohanna had a purple patch within the second time period. She was awarded a purpose after teammate Kalinda Howarth booted the ball off the bottom within the goalsquare with the Sherrin cannoning into Bohanna’s foot and over the purpose line. A couple of minutes later, Bohanna swooped on the unfastened ball within the attacking 50 and snapped the ball on the run for a gorgeous and skilful end in entrance of purpose.

Tough Tex

Sarah Perkins made a big influence within the opening minutes when she gained a gained free kick with a crunching deal with. She performed on rapidly from 50 metres and produced a towering drop punt that bounced by way of for the opening purpose of the match. The purpose was a reward for the Gold Coast’s fierce tackling and stress within the early salvos.

Gold Coast Suns 1.2 2.3 6.4 6.5 (41)

drew

Western Bulldogs 0.1 2.3 2.4 6.5 (41)

Goals

Suns: Bohanna 2, Perkins, Rowbottom, Groves-Little, Dupuy

Bulldogs: Morris-Dalton 2, Gutknecht 2, Fitzgerald, Lamb

Greg Davis’ finest

Suns: Rowbottom, Drennan, Bohanna, Perkins, Bella

Bulldogs: Blackburn, Lamb, Georgostathis, Morris-Dalton, Gutknecht

Greg Davis’ votes

3 — Charlie Rowbottom

2 — Ellie Blackburn

1 — Kirsty Lamb

Injuries

Suns: Nil

Bulldogs: Ellie Blackburn (ankle)

AFLW TEAMS

Sunday, February 27

St Kilda v Gold Coast at RSEA Park

SAINTS

B: T.Lucas-Rodd 18 R.Ott 20

HB: B.Jakobsson 8 L.Burke 30 H.Priest C 14

C: M.McDonald 1 T.White 29 C.Phillips 35

HF: D.Guttridge 5 Okay.Shierlaw 12 N.Exon 15

F: C.Greiser 17 A.Richards 22

Foll: R.Watt 7 Okay.McCarthy 9 N.Xenos 27

I/C: J.Matin 19 E.Friend 16 O.Vesely 23 A.Burke 3 J.Vogt 10

Emerg: I.Shannon 11 R.Saulitis 13

In: N.Exon, O.Vesely

Out: J.Van Dyk (rested), R.Saulitis (omitted)

SUNS

B: V.Saad 39 L.Ahrens 7

HB: D.D’Arcy 20 H.Dunn C 24 E.Keaney 30

C: L.Single 13 A.Drennan 33 E.Hampson 1

HF: T.Groves-Little 3 T.Bohanna 12 C.Whitfort 4

F: S.Perkins 28 Okay.Surman 26

Foll: L.Bella 2 C.Rowbottom 8 J.Stanton 17

I/C: S.Watson 14 S.Danckert 9 J.Yorston 5 Okay.Howarth 23 J.Dupuy 27

Emerg: W.Randell 15 J.Baird 18

In: E.Hampson, S.Watson

Out: D.Heslop (injured), W.Randell (omitted)

Collingwood v Western Bulldogs at Victoria Park

MAGPIES

B: L.Butler 23 S.Livingstone 12

HB: S.Casey 22 R.Schleicher 18 A.Porter 9

C: S.Rowe 7 J.Lambert 13 A.Velardo 5

HF: S.Alexander 24 C.Molloy 2 T.Brown 26

F: S.Frederick 1 A.Sheridan 14

Foll: A.Downie 30 B.Bonnici 8 M.Cann 25

I/C: A.Moloney 40 E.James 20 A.Newman 16 S.Chiocci C 17 J.Allen 6

Emerg: E.Fowler 15 I.Purcell 11

In: S.Frederick, A.Moloney, S.Chiocci

Out: E.Chaston (HS Protocol), B.Smith (omitted), E.Fowler (managed)

BULLDOGS

B: A.Guest 19 Okay.Lynch 10

HB: I.Grant 3 E.Brown 9 E.Gamble 14

C: I.Pritchard 20 E.Blackburn C 2 E.Snell 26

HF: B.Lochland 1 B.Toogood 8 N.Morris-Dalton 25

F: R.Cranston 30 B.Gutknecht 18

Foll: C.Moody 13 J.Fitzgerald 23 Okay.Lamb 27

I/C: N.Ferres 16 E.Bennetts 11 E.Georgostathis 17 S.Hartwig 15 D.Berry 7

Emerg: G.Lagioia 12 A.Edmonds 33

In: E.Snell, B.Lochland, D.Berry

Out: B.Hunt (omitted), A.Edmonds (omitted), G.Lagioia (omitted)

West Coast v Brisbane at Mineral Resources Park

EAGLES

B: A.Hill 16 E.Gooch 31

HB: Okay.Gibson 2 S.McDonald 35 B.Smith 14

C: A.Schmidt 7 E.Swanson C 13 M.Bowen 1

HF: N.Kelly 12 A.Gilmore 22 I.Cameron 19

F: A.Atkins 9 H.Bullas 24

Foll: P.Laurie 25 I.Lewis 6 D.Hooker 17

I/C: C.Rowley 5 S.Lakay 23 L.Gauci 26 E.Bennett 27 C.Thomas 3

Emerg: C.Guard 4 M.Caulfield 10

In: S.McDonald, A.Atkins, L.Gauci

Out: M.Collier (injured), C.Guard (omitted), S.Davison (omitted)

LIONS

B: S.Campbell 20 N.Grider 10

HB: P.Monahan 11 B.Koenen C 3 I.Tahau 26

C: O.O’Dwyer 9 E.Bates 1 S.Conway 12

HF: I.Dawes 17 T.Smith 31 G.Bodey 15

F: J.Wardlaw 30 C.Hodder 21

Foll: T.Hickie 2 A.Anderson 18 C.Svarc 25

I/C: R.Svarc 29 J.Ellenger 5 D.Davidson 14 L.Pullar 24 Z.Farquharson 22

Emerg: M.Moloney 28 B.Smith 16

In: D.Davidson

Out: L.Yoshida-Martin (HS Protocol)

GWS Giants v Carlton at Manuka Oval

GIANTS

B: B.Stack 15 A.Lister 14

HB: T.Hetherington 9 P.Randall 21 E.Lorenzini 25

C: E.Pease 33 A.Parker 3 L.Steane 20

HF: N.Barr 8 C.Staunton 13 T.Mackrill 32

F: L.Stephenson 12 A.Dallaway 30

Foll: E.McKinnon 23 A.Eva C 2 Okay.Loynes 7

I/C: H.Zreika 24 G.Garnett 17 R.Beeson 6 B.Mowbray 31 Okay.Smith 4

Emerg: J.Grierson 10 R.Privitelli 19

In: E.McKinnon, R.Beeson, B.Mowbray

Out: J.Grierson (omitted), J.Doyle (omitted), A.Morphett (rested)

BLUES

B: V.Laloifi 8 G.Pound 6

HB: J.Dal Pos 2 P.Trudgeon 26 D.Walker 23

C: M.Hill 10 G.Egan 1 Okay.Harrington C 9

HF: D.Vescio 3 L.McEvoy 13 C.Jones 22

F: N.Stevens 21 M.Guerin 18

Foll: B.Moody 16 M.Prespakis 4 A.McKay 5

I/C: G.Gee 19 E.O’Dea 46 N.Plane 32 Okay.Sherar 25 J.Good 15

Emerg: L.Brazzale 12 P.Schaap 35

Saturday, February 26

Fremantle v Adelaide at Fremantle Oval

DOCKERS

B: S.Verrier 5 E.O’Driscoll 3

HB: T.Toth 33 A.Tighe 10 J.Low 30

C: E.Antonio 12 A.Stannett 4 S.Cain 20

HF: M.Morrison 11 G.Houghton 27 M.Hyde 28

F: A.Franklin 14 M.Tuhakaraina 13

Foll: M.Strom 21 H.Miller – C 19 G.O’Sullivan 9

I/C: D.East 8 J.Stewart 7 Okay.Antonio 15 L.Pugh 32 A.Runnalls 22

Emerg: S.Wielstra 24 M.Sergeant 23

In: A.Franklin

Out: R.Roux (Injured)

CROWS

B: C.Biddell 12 M.Rajcic 32

HB: E.Jones 2 S.Allan – C 39 N.Allen 8

C: A.Considine 16 A.Hatchard 33 S.Thompson 14

HF: R.Martin 5 C.Gould 1 H.Button 6

F: D.Ponter 15 A.Woodland 24

Foll: M.McKinnon 21 E.Marinoff 10 T.Charlton 25

I/C: L.Whiteley 22 H.Munyard 20 M.Newman 17 A.Ballard 27 J.Mules 23

Emerg: B.Tonon 28 Z.Prowse 4

In: S.Thompson, A.Ballard

Out: E.Phillips (Knee), B.Tonon (Omitted)

Richmond v Geelong on the Swinburne Centre

TIGERS

B: S.Sansonetti 18 R.Miller 15

HB: B.Lynch 32 J.Hosking 11 M.Shevlin 35

C: Okay.Dempsey 19 S.Hosking 7 M.Kiely 31

HF: T.Stahl 24 M.Brancatisano 5 A.Makur Chuot 34

F: Okay.Brennan – C 3 G.Seymour 28

Foll: P.Kelly 14 E.McKenzie 22 M.Conti 4

I/C: S.D’Arcy 12 M.Macdonald 38 S.Molan 1 C.Bernardi 6 Okay.Jacques 10

Emerg: S.Dargan 17 S.Reid 25

In: S.Molan, Okay.Jacques

Out: T.Lavey (Managed), E.Yassir (Ankle)

CATS

B: M.McMahon 24 M.Keryk 45

HB: C.Emonson 16 M.McDonald – C 11 G.Rankin 10

C: N.Morrison 9 G.Prespakis 41 S.Van De Heuvel 27

HF: D.Moloney 4 P.McWilliams 23 R.Kearns 22

F: C.Scheer 14 O.Barber 15

Foll: Okay.Darby 8 R.Webster 21 A.McDonald 3

I/C: M.Maguire 7 G.Featherston 32 J.Crockett-Grills 6 L.Gardiner 18 J.Ivey 5

Emerg: O.Fuller 13 Z.Friswell 20

In: M.Maguire, L.Gardiner

Out: Z.Friswell (Omitted), R.Caris (Omitted)

Melbourne v North Melbourne at Casey Fields

DEMONS

B: L.Birch 9 T.Gillard 17

HB: S.Goldrick 23 S.Lampard 8 S.Heath 30

C: Okay.Paxman 4 T.Hanks 5 E.McNamara 22

HF: A.Bannan 16 Okay.Hore 10 L.Mithen 14

F: D.Pearce – C 6 T.Harris 7

Foll: L.Pearce 15 E.Zanker 29 E.West 11

I/C: M.Gay 3 C.Sherriff 18 O.Purcell 2 J.Parry 19 S.Scott 12

Emerg: M.Fitzsimon 24 L.Magee 26

In: M.Gay, C.Sherriff

Out: M.Fitzsimon (Omitted), L.Magee (Omitted)

NORTH

B: D.Hardiman 31 J.Ferguson 20

HB: B.Brown 36 E.Kearney – C 9 S.Wright 17

C: Okay.Ashmore 10 J.Bruton 35 I.Eddey 3

HF: A.O’Loughlin 6 T.Randall 16 E.Gavalas 22

F: E.King 60 S.Abbatangelo 1

Foll: Okay.Rennie 26 J.Garner 25 A.Riddell 7

I/C: A.Gilroy 8 D.Bannister 2 M.King 23 A.Smith 15 N.Bresnehan 12

Emerg: T.Craven 5 J.Duffin 27

In: J.Ferguson

Out: D.Bateman (Omitted)

Originally revealed as AFLW 2022: Keep up to date with all the latest news and results from Round 8