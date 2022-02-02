Dominant India face Australia challenge in pursuit of fourth successive Under-19 World Cup final
Australia’s in-form prime order and quick bowlers ought to take a look at an unbeaten India, who knocked Australia out in 2018 and 2020
Big Picture
This is the third time in as many editions that India and Australia will likely be going through one another in an Under-19 World Cup knockout match. In 2018, Prithvi Shaw and co received the ultimate. Two years later, Kartik Tyagi and the opposite quicks eradicated their opposition within the quarter-final. This time, although, it’s the fixture in between: the semi-final.
Form information
(Last 5 accomplished matches; most up-to-date first)
India WWWWW
Australia WWLWW
In the highlight
Harnoor Singh was earmarked for greatness on the competitors. With 131 runs within the Asia Cup earlier within the 12 months and 191 in a tri-series additionally involving Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, he was amongst India’s main run-scorers within the construct as much as this World Cup however has not lived as much as repute, with solely a half-century and scores of 0, 1 and 15 within the different three video games. India’s 4 successive wins to go along with Covid-19 affecting participant availability have stored Harnoor’s spot within the XI secure all alongside, however the semi-final may be the proper place for him to repay the religion.
Team information
There are not any damage considerations for both aspect, though India allrounder Nishant Sindhu stays in isolation after testing optimistic for Covid-19.
India (doable): 1 Harnoor Singh, 2 Angrish Raghuvanshi, 3 Shaik Rasheed, 4 Yash Dhull (capt), 5 Siddarth Yadav, 6 Raj Bawa, 7 Kaushal Tambe, 8 Dinesh Bana (wk), 9 Rajvardhan Hangargekar, 10 Vicky Ostwal, 11 Ravi Kumar
Australia (doable): 1 Teague Wyllie, 2 Campbell Kellaway, 3 Corey Miller, 4 Cooper Connolly (capt), 5 Lachlan Shaw, 6 Aidan Cahill, 7 William Salzmann, 8 Tobias Snell (wk), 9 Tom Whitney, Jack Sinfield, Jack Nisbet
Pitch and situations
Spinners ought to relish the floor, however seam bowlers, too, are anticipated to search out help via uneven bounce or lateral motion. In the quarter-final on Saturday, India misplaced 5 wickets whereas chasing 112 against Bangladesh on the identical floor.
Quotes
“There is no change from us in approach. We are just going to try and play some good cricket and hopefully, we can knock off India. They are a very good side and we know that, but I think if we play our best cricket we can beat them.”
Australia captain Cooper Connolly on the group’s strategy.
Sreshth Shah is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo. @sreshthx