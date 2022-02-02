Dominant India face Australia challenge in pursuit of fourth successive Under-19 World Cup final

Australia’s in-form prime order and quick bowlers ought to take a look at an unbeaten India, who knocked Australia out in 2018 and 2020

Big Picture This is the third time in as many editions that India and Australia will likely be going through one another in an Under-19 World Cup knockout match. In 2018, Prithvi Shaw and co received the ultimate. Two years later, Kartik Tyagi and the opposite quicks eradicated their opposition within the quarter-final. This time, although, it’s the fixture in between: the semi-final.

For India, the trip to this point has been simple on the sphere however powerful off it. However, contemplating Covid-19-enforced unavailability throughout the event, whichever XI has turned up for them has regarded like a cohesive unit, with India’s opponents not fairly capable of expose any obvious weaknesses. With the bat, Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Raj Bawa have put up massive runs, though there stays loads of promise in a line-up that bats deep and contains Rajvardhan Hangargekar , the new-ball bowler who can hit the large pictures, as he did throughout an unbeaten 39 from 17 balls that includes 5 sixes against Ireland

However, Australia’s marketing campaign has been fairly much like India’s, with a dominant prime order combining with a diversified fast-bowling assault to take the aspect into the ultimate 4; the one exception, although, was their loss towards a spin-heavy Sri Lanka , which India will likely be effectively conscious of.

Teague Wyllie , with two fifties and one century within the event already, will hold India’s in-form bowlers . His fellow opener Campbell Kellaway additionally is available in with more-than-respectable scores of 54, 47 and 47, whereas Australia’s center order boasts of the muscle of Corey Miller, Aidan Cahill and Cooper Connolly. And if the pitch in Antigua on Wednesday seems to be batting pleasant, India’s fast-bowling belongings might play into the arms of Australia, who get pleasure from tempo and bounce, thus making it intriguing as to how their captain Dhull makes use of his bowlers.

Australia, in the meantime, have seamers who’ve been constant in getting early breakthroughs. Tom Whitney averages lower than 13 within the event, William Salzmann has taken seven wickets and Jack Nisbet has been miserly, with captain Connolly churning out economical left-arm spin. Whitney and Salzmann will likely be key within the first ten overs, with the specter of India’s openers going massive if not eliminated early.

Form information

(Last 5 accomplished matches; most up-to-date first)

India WWWWW

Australia WWLWW

Captain Cooper Connolly has returned underwhelming scores via the competitors Getty Images

In the highlight Harnoor Singh was earmarked for greatness on the competitors. With 131 runs within the Asia Cup earlier within the 12 months and 191 in a tri-series additionally involving Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, he was amongst India’s main run-scorers within the construct as much as this World Cup however has not lived as much as repute, with solely a half-century and scores of 0, 1 and 15 within the different three video games. India’s 4 successive wins to go along with Covid-19 affecting participant availability have stored Harnoor’s spot within the XI secure all alongside, however the semi-final may be the proper place for him to repay the religion.

Cooper Connolly has returned underwhelming scores via the competitors, though both he bats late into the innings the place the mandate is fast runs, or finally ends up going through an outdated, turning ball. However, he does get dismissed simply when it appears he must bat for longer for his aspect. But the caveat for India will likely be Connolly smacking 117 towards them within the pre-tournament Australia’s captainhas returned underwhelming scores via the competitors, though both he bats late into the innings the place the mandate is fast runs, or finally ends up going through an outdated, turning ball. However, he does get dismissed simply when it appears he must bat for longer for his aspect. But the caveat for India will likely be Connolly smacking 117 towards them within the pre-tournament warm-up game towards them.

Team information

There are not any damage considerations for both aspect, though India allrounder Nishant Sindhu stays in isolation after testing optimistic for Covid-19.

India (doable): 1 Harnoor Singh, 2 Angrish Raghuvanshi, 3 Shaik Rasheed, 4 Yash Dhull (capt), 5 Siddarth Yadav, 6 Raj Bawa, 7 Kaushal Tambe, 8 Dinesh Bana (wk), 9 Rajvardhan Hangargekar, 10 Vicky Ostwal, 11 Ravi Kumar

Australia (doable): 1 Teague Wyllie, 2 Campbell Kellaway, 3 Corey Miller, 4 Cooper Connolly (capt), 5 Lachlan Shaw, 6 Aidan Cahill, 7 William Salzmann, 8 Tobias Snell (wk), 9 Tom Whitney, Jack Sinfield, Jack Nisbet

Pitch and situations Spinners ought to relish the floor, however seam bowlers, too, are anticipated to search out help via uneven bounce or lateral motion. In the quarter-final on Saturday, India misplaced 5 wickets whereas chasing 112 against Bangladesh on the identical floor.

Stats and trivia

If Australia go on to win the Under-19 World Cup, they may tie with India on four, which is probably the most titles received by any group.

India have received their final three Under-19 World Cup semi-finals – in 2016, 2018 and 2020.

Quotes

“There is no change from us in approach. We are just going to try and play some good cricket and hopefully, we can knock off India. They are a very good side and we know that, but I think if we play our best cricket we can beat them.”

Australia captain Cooper Connolly on the group’s strategy.