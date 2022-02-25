Domingo clarifies Bangladesh coaching roles
Head coach says well-defined set-up with group director Mahmud and batting marketing consultant Siddons helps make clean progress
Domingo is the one in cost. Mahmud, additionally a BCB director, liaises between him and the board in issues of choice and match-related selections. Siddons, in the meantime, offers with batting and every thing that goes with it.
“The team director is very much a link between me and the board members,” Domingo stated. “Communicate what’s happening. Communicate what we are thinking about selection. I’ve got enough on my plate to talk to directors about what the line-up is going to be, what the toss is going to do. I don’t want to be focusing on that. Great to have Chacha (Mahmud) there. He can feed all those information and take the stress away from me.
“Siddons is an skilled coach who has labored all world wide. He is aware of the system. He most likely is aware of these gamers higher than I do. He has been right here earlier than. It is nice to have him on board. He will convey a number of expertise to our teaching workers.”
Mahmud was appointed team director last November following Bangladesh’s disastrous T20 World Cup performance. A former Bangladesh captain, he was influential in the team’s great showing in New Zealand when a number of the players praised him for his motivational speeches ahead of the Mount Maunganui Test.
Putting aside the complication of what sometimes seems like three head coaches running one cricket team, Bangladesh produced a stirring performance against Afghanistan in the first ODI, with Afif Hossain and Mehidy Hasan Miraz taking the team from 45 for 6 all the way to victory.
“When Miraz was strolling out to bat, I informed (group analyst) Sree (Sreenivasan Chandrasekaran) that they are going to placed on 150. We will nonetheless want 15 with Taskin and Shoriful to return” Domingo said. “There’s a number of confidence in Miraz’s batting in the mean time. He has a Test hundred. He batted nicely in New Zealand and BPL. I do know it sounds laborious to imagine, I believed we might nonetheless do it.
“It was a good wicket. Run-rate was in our hand. I know how good Afif is. I have seen him do it before in T20s. I think he is a fantastic player. He will be one of Bangladesh’s best white-ball players. It was really pleasing to see them bat in that particular way yesterday. I was very proud of that partnership.”
Domingo nevertheless dominated out any batting promotions for Afif. “Whilst we have a keeper and a frontline in the top-order, No. 7 is the perfect position for him. He is really calm in the way he finishes games. He has options at the death. He has a lot of work to do against the new ball. I am in no rush to get him up the order. That position is perfectly suited for his style of play.”
Mohammad Isam is ESPNcricinfo’s Bangladesh correspondent. @isam84