Dominic Thiem, Venus Williams, Sofia Kenin Among US Open Wild Cards | Tennis News

Dominic Thiem, the 2020 champion, and Grand Slam title winners Venus Williams and Sofia Kenin had been amongst these named Wednesday as wild playing cards for the US Open primary draw. The US Tennis Association introduced the recipients forward of the August 29 begin of the 12 months’s ultimate Grand Slam event at New York. Austrian Thiem, the previous world quantity three now ranked 228th, has returned to competitors after an extended layoff attributable to a wrist harm.

Williams, 42, has received seven Grand Slam singles titles, together with back-to-back US Open titles in 2000 and 2001. She returned to competitors after lacking practically a 12 months attributable to harm.

Her sister Serena, a 23-time Grand Slam singles champion who turns 41 subsequent month, has hinted at retirement after the US Open.

Kenin, the 2020 Australian Open champion, has been ranked as excessive as fourth on this planet however is lately again from an harm layoff and now ranks 412th.

US girls’s wild playing cards together with Kenin and Venus Williams included CoCo Vandeweghe, Elizabeth Mandlik — the daughter of 1985 US Open champion Hana Mandlikova — Peyton Stearns and Eleana Yu.

Other girls’s wild playing cards went to France’s Harmony Tan and Australian Jaimee Fourlis. American males’s wild playing cards included Sam Querrey, Emilio Nava, J.J. Wolf, Ben Shelton and Learner Tien. Other males’s wild playing cards went to France’s Ugo Humbert and Australian Rinky Hijikata.