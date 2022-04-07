Dominique Strauss-Kahn Fast Facts | CNN





Here is a take a look at the lifetime of Dominique Strauss-Kahn, former International Monetary Fund Director.

Birth date: April 25, 1949

Birth place: Neuilly-sur-Seine, France

Birth identify: Dominique Gaston Andre Strauss-Kahn

Father: Gilbert Strauss-Kahn, a authorized and tax advisor

Mother: Jacqueline Fellus, a journalist

Marriages: Myriam L’Aouffir (October 2017-present); Anne Sinclair (1991-2013, divorced); Brigitte Guillemette (1984-date unavailable publicly, divorced); Helene Dumas (1967-date unavailable publicly, divorced)

Children: with Brigitte Guillemette: Camille; with Helene Dumas: Vanessa, Marine and Laurin

Education: HEC Paris (École des Hautes Études Commerciales de Paris), Public Law, 1971; Paris Institute of Political Studies (Institut d’Études Politiques de Paris), Political Science, 1972; University of Paris, Ph.D., Economics, 1977

His 2010 IMF wage was tax free, amounting to greater than $500,000 with perks.

Was thought of to be the main contender to run in opposition to Nicolas Sarkozy for the 2012 presidency of France.

November 1, 2007-May 18, 2011 – Managing Director, International Monetary Fund (IMF).

2008 – Is reprimanded by the IMF for a relationship with a subordinate, Piroska Nagy.

May 14, 2011 – Is escorted off an Air France flight headed to Paris and brought to a Manhattan police station for questioning concerning the alleged sexual assault of a Sofitel Hotel housekeeping worker. The lodge worker says that Strauss-Kahn tried to pressure himself on her when she got here to scrub his room. By the time law enforcement officials arrived, Strauss-Kahn had already left the lodge.

May 14, 2011 – Is charged with tried rape and imprisonment of the lodge worker.

May 16, 2011 – Is denied bail and transferred to New York’s Rikers Island jail.

May 18, 2011 – Resigns his place with IMF. His 2007 contract features a severance bundle with a $250,000 one-time payout and a smaller annual pension.

May 19, 2011 – Is indicted on seven counts: two counts of a felony sexual act, two counts of sexual abuse, and one rely every of try to commit rape, illegal imprisonment and forcible touching.

May 19, 2011 – Is granted bail based mostly on these situations: residence confinement, the give up of his journey paperwork, and the posting of $1 million in money bail and a $5 million bond.

June 6, 2011 – Pleads not responsible to all seven fees.

July 1, 2011 – Is released from house arrest after prosecutors disclose that the accuser admitted to mendacity about sure particulars.

July 4, 2011 – French journalist Tristane Banon’s lawyer says that he can be submitting a criticism claiming Strauss-Kahn tried to rape Banon in 2003. In anticipation of the submitting, Strauss-Kahn information a counterclaim in opposition to Banon for “false declarations.”

July 5, 2011 – Banon information a felony criticism in opposition to Strauss-Kahn, alleging tried rape.

August 8, 2011 – Nafissatou Diallo, the Manhattan maid who accused Strauss-Kahn of sexual assault, information a civil lawsuit in opposition to him.

August 23, 2011 – All sexual assault charges against Strauss-Kahn, related to Diallo, are dismissed on the request of the prosecutor.

September 3, 2011 – Leaves New York to return to France.

September 18, 2011 – In an interview with French tv station TF1, Strauss-Kahn says the incident on the Sofitel Hotel was “not only an inappropriate relationship, but more than that – an error, a mistake, a mistake concerning my wife, my children, my friends, but also a mistake that the French people placed their hope in change on me.”

October 13, 2011 – French prosecutors announce that charges will not be filed in opposition to Strauss-Kahn for the alleged sexual assault of Banon attributable to an absence of ample proof and a statute of limitations that applies to the case.

February 21-22, 2012 – Is questioned by French police about an alleged prostitution ring probably operated out of luxurious lodges.

March 26, 2012 – Strauss-Kahn is warned that he’s below investigation for “aggravated pimping” for his alleged participation in a prostitution ring.

May 14, 2012 – Files a countersuit for a minimum of $1 million in opposition to Diallo, the Manhattan maid who accused him of sexual assault.

May 21, 2012 – A French investigation into Strauss-Kahn’s alleged involvement in a prostitution ring widens. Authorities say that police will open a preliminary inquiry into acts that allegedly passed off in Washington in December 2010, which they imagine may represent gang rape.

October 2, 2012 – A French prosecutor drops the investigation connecting Strauss-Kahn to a attainable gang rape in Washington. The testimony on which the investigation relies has been withdrawn and the lady is declining to press fees.

December 10, 2012 – Diallo and Strauss-Kahn reach a settlement in her civil lawsuit in opposition to him. Terms of the settlement should not launched.

July 26, 2013 – Prosecutors announce that Strauss-Kahn can be tried on fees of “aggravated pimping” for his alleged participation in a prostitution ring.

September 17, 2013 – It is introduced that Strauss-Kahn has been appointed as an financial adviser to the Serbian authorities.

February 2, 2015 – The trial regarding “aggravated pimping” fees in opposition to Strauss-Kahn begins.

February 17, 2015 – A prosecutor tells a French criminal court that Strauss-Kahn should be acquitted of aggravated pimping charges because of insufficient evidence. The Lille prosecutor’s workplace had mentioned in 2013 that proof didn’t help the costs, however investigative magistrates however pursued the case to trial.

June 12, 2015 – Strauss-Kahn is acquitted of charges of aggravated pimping.

June 2016 – Strauss-Kahn and 7 others are fined in civil court docket after the anti-prostitution group Mouvement du Nid appeals the June 2015 acquittal. Strauss-Kahn is ordered to pay greater than $11,000 in damages to the group.

December 7, 2020 – Netflix releases “Room 2806: The Accusation”, a documentary sequence protecting the 2011 sexual assault case involving Strauss-Kahn and Diallo.