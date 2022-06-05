Donald Trump fumes over Fox News, ‘RINO’ Paul Ryan

Donald Trump slammed Fox News and Paul Ryan with a scathing publish on his Truth Social account on Saturday, saying the information group “went lame” when the previous Speaker of the House joined its board.

Trump’s feedback got here as Ryan is beneath fireplace by some Republicans and conservatives for feedback he made Wednesday, saying members of his celebration “didn’t have the guts” to vote to question the previous president.

On Saturday, Trump blamed Ryan, who he referred to as a Republican in title solely, for what he perceives as points on the information group.

“Did anybody discover that Fox News went lame (unhealthy!) when weak RINO Paul Ryan, who’s despised within the Great State of Wisconsin for being ‘a pathetic loser,’ went on the Fox Board,” Trump wrote.

Ryan has been on the board of Fox Corp., Fox News’ mother or father firm, since March of 2019. In the publish, Trump urged Fox News to take away him from the place.

“Get Ryan off your Board and report the News as it should be reported…And stop taking negative ads from the perverts, and others!!!” Trump wrote.

Trump additionally complained about Fox News not masking his allegations of election fraud. The former president has lengthy claimed with out proof that widespread voter fraud is in charge for his loss in 2020 to President Joe Biden.

“They won’t even talk about an obviously Rigged 2020 Presidential Election, not even a mention,” he wrote. “That’s why our Country is going to HELL – Elections have consequences.”

Ryan’s remarks had been made in Florence, South Carolina, the place he spoke supporting Republican Representative Tom Rice. Rice voted to question Trump after the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, and is dealing with a Trump-endorsed GOP challenger within the state’s major June 14.

“There were a lot of people who wanted to vote like Tom but who just didn’t have the guts to do it,” Ryan mentioned. “There are a lot of people who say they’re going to vote their conscience, they’re going to vote for the Constitution, they’re going to vote for their convictions, but when it gets hard to do that, they don’t do it.”

His feedback garnered backlash from conservatives together with Joe Walsh, a former Republican congressman.

“Paul Ryan would’ve been one of those ‘gutless Republicans.’ Ryan pisses me off bcuz he’s had a big platform the past 4 yrs but he’s said absolutely NOTHING as Trump incited an insurrection, attacked our democracy, & destroyed the truth,” Walsh tweeted.

Newsweek reached out to Ryan, Fox News, and a Trump consultant for remark.