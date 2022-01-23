Donald Trump slams Jan. 6 panel after Ivanka Trump interview request: ‘They’ll go after children’

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Florence, Ariz.

Former President Donald Trump slammed the Jan. 6 committee investigating the Capitol rebel after it asking his daughter Ivanka Trump to sit down for an interview.

“It’s a very unfair situation for my children. Very, very unfair,” Donald Trump informed The Washington Examiner in an interview for an op-ed revealed Friday.

“It’s a disgrace, what’s going on. They’re using these things to try and get people’s minds off how incompetently our country is being run. And they don’t care. They’ll go after children,” Donald Trump stated.

The House choose committee investigating the Jan. 6 occasions on Thursday requested that Ivanka Trump communicate to lawmakers, saying in a letter that they want to talk about conversations she had witnessed or participated in regarding “the president’s plan to obstruct or impede the counting of electoral votes,” amongst different areas of curiosity.

During her father’s presidency, Ivanka Trump labored as an advisor to the president, alongside along with her husband, Jared Kushner.

The committee has additionally subpoenaed and obtained phone records related to Donald Trump’s son, Eric Trump, and Kimberly Guilfoyle, who was previously an advisor to the elder Trump and fiancée to Donald Trump Jr.

Trump informed the Examiner that the committee was overreaching.

“They are using whatever powers they have. They couldn’t care less. They are vicious people,” he stated.