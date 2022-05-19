Donald Trump Urges Dr. Oz to Declare Victory in Pennsylvania Before Votes Fully Counted

Former President Donald Trump urged Dr. Mehmet Oz on Wednesday to declare victory within the Republican Senate main election, at the same time as votes are nonetheless being tallied within the shut race.

“Dr. Oz should declare victory,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social media platform. “It makes it much harder for them to cheat with the ballots that they ‘just happened to find.’”

Trump’s message indicated he was involved that Oz’s opponent David McCormick had an opportunity of pulling forward as extra ballots are counted.

The former president endorsed Oz within the race and even held a rally for him in Pennsylvania.

Oz is at present leading the tally with 413,227 votes whereas McCormick is an in depth second with 411,048 votes.

It is unclear when all the votes shall be counted within the state, as some counties are nonetheless counting mail-in ballots, abroad ballots, and navy absentee ballots.

The McCormick workforce believes they’re receiving a higher proportion of absentee ballots than Oz, permitting them to drag forward and win the race.

“Based on how many uncounted absentee ballots there are and the margin by which Dave has won them so far, that’s why we are confident of victory,” McCormick’s advisor wrote on social media. “Dave will win this race.”