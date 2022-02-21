Donald Trump’s new social media app, Truth Social, hit by errors on launch

Donald Trump’s new social media community, Truth Social, acquired off to a rocky begin on its launch day, with some customers being unable to register and others receiving error messages.

Donald Trump’s new social media community, Truth Social, acquired off to a rocky begin on its launch day, with some customers being unable to register and others receiving error messages. Trump Media & Technology Group, which goals to tackle massive tech firms with choices from social media to streaming, launched Truth Social to provide the previous U.S. President a platform after he was banned from Twitter and Facebook.

The Truth Social app, launched on Presidents’ Day and which has been reported to be examined since December, can also be telling customers there’s a prolonged ready record to enroll.

Donald Trump’s new social media app began a gradual rollout late February twenty first and needs to be “fully operational” by late March, doubtlessly elevating the previous president’s profile greater than a 12 months after he was banned by main platforms.

Rumble, which is seen as a right-wing various to Google’s YouTube, is offering expertise and cloud companies to Trump Media & Technology Group. Rumble’s buyers embody well-known conservative enterprise capitalists JD Vance and Peter Thiel. Vance, writer of the memoir “Hillbilly Elegy,” can also be a Republican candidate for Senate in Ohio.

In October, Trump introduced a plan to merge his media firm with a blank-check firm referred to as Digital World Acquisition Corp., in a bid to assist him regain a social media presence.

Truth Social is accessible solely on Apple Inc.’s iOS, with customers in nations such because the U.Okay. being informed the app is just not obtainable of their area.

The app’s brand additionally caught the eye of Trailar, a small U.Okay.-based sustainable transport firm, which informed Bloomberg it’s investigating the similarities between Truth Social’s branding and its personal.

“We are now seeking legal advice to understand next steps and options available to protect our brand,” a spokesperson for the British firm stated by way of e mail. “Trailar has no affiliation or connection with the Truth Social network site.”

Trump has described Truth Social as a substitute for Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, all of which banned him following the assault on the US Capitol by his supporters on January 6, 2021. The former president has been accused of inciting his followers to make use of power in a bid to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

(With AFP inputs)