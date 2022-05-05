Donald Trump’s Son Testifies In US Capitol Riot Probe

The committee has already spoken to a number of figures, together with Trump’s daughter Ivanka.

Washington:

The eldest son of former American president Donald Trump has met with the congressional committee investigating the 2021 assault on the Capitol, US media reported Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

Donald Trump Jr. was a prime determine in his father’s 2020 re-election marketing campaign and some of the high-profile spreaders of the defeated chief’s false claims of widespread election fraud.

He was with Trump within the Oval Office earlier than the president’s speech on the January 6, 2021 “Stop the Steal” rally that infected a mob that laid siege to the Capitol as lawmakers had been certifying Joe Biden’s victory.

The interview, carried out with no subpoena on Tuesday, was held by way of video hyperlink over round three hours and was cordial, a supply instructed CNN, including that Trump Jr. answered each query and didn’t assert his Fifth Amendment proper to silence.

Trump Jr. texted then-White House chief of workers Mark Meadows two days after the election, when the end result was nonetheless to be decided, with a plan to forestall Biden from being licensed as the subsequent president.

The committee has additionally highlighted a message from the 44-year-old Republican telling Meadows because the rebellion was underway that the then-president needed to forcefully condemn the violence.

The committee has already spoken to a number of figures in Trump’s interior circle, together with his daughter Ivanka, her husband and prime Trump aide Jared Kushner, and Trump Jr.’s associate Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Its seven Democrats and two Republicans plan to carry a collection of public hearings in June earlier than releasing a report within the fall on the rebellion and its relation to makes an attempt by Trump and his allies to overturn the election.

Trump Jr.’s representatives and the committee didn’t instantly reply to requests for remark.

