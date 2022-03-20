Donaldson, Campbell and Holloway called up to Wallabies squad, To’omua left out
Wallabies camp squad (age, group, Tests performed)
PROPS: Allan Alaalatoa (28, Brumbies, 53 Tests), Angus Bell (21, NSW Waratahs, 16 Tests), Harry Johnson-Holmes (25, NSW Waratahs, 1 Test), James Slipper (32, Brumbies, 114 Tests), Taniela Tupou (25, Queensland Reds, 38 Tests).
HOOKERS: Folau Fainga’a (26, Brumbies, 25 Tests), Feleti Kaitu’u (27, Western Force, 3 Tests), Lachlan Lonergan (22, Brumbies, 4 Tests), David Porecki (29, NSW Waratahs, uncapped).
LOCKS: Nick Frost (22, Brumbies, uncapped), Jed Holloway (29, NSW Waratahs, uncapped), Cadeyrn Neville (33, Brumbies, uncapped), Matt Philip (28, Melbourne Rebels, 20 Tests), Izack Rodda (25, Western Force, 34 Tests), Darcy Swain (24, Brumbies, 10 Tests).
BACKROW: Michael Hooper (30, NSW Waratahs, 118 Tests), Rob Leota (25, Melbourne Rebels, 6 Tests), Fraser McReight (23, Queensland Reds, 2 Tests), Pete Samu (30, Brumbies, 19 Tests), Lachlan Swinton (25, NSW Waratahs, 7 Tests), Rob Valetini (23, Brumbies, 18 Tests), Harry Wilson (22, Queensland Reds, 10 Tests).
HALFBACKS: Jake Gordon (28, NSW Waratahs, 10 Tests), Ryan Lonergan (23, Brumbies, uncapped), Tate McDermott (23, Queensland Reds, 15 Tests), Nic White (31, Brumbies, 47 Tests).
FLY-HALVES: Ben Donaldson (22, NSW W aratahs, uncapped), Noah Lolesio (22, Brumbies, 9 Tests), James O’Connor (31, Queensland Reds, 61 Tests).
CENTRES: Lalakai Foketi (27, NSW Waratahs, 1 Test), Len Ikitau (23, Brumbies, 13 Tests), Hunter Paisami (23, Queensland Reds, 15 Tests), Izaia Perese (24, NSW Waratahs, 2 Tests).
OUTSIDE BACKS: Andrew Kellaway (26, Melbourne Rebels, 13 Tests), Tom Banks (27, Brumbies, 19 Tests), Jock Campbell (26, Queensland Reds, uncapped), Reece Hodge (27, Melbourne Rebels, 54 Tests), Jordan Petaia (22, Queensland Reds, 16 Tests), Toni Pulu (33, Western Force, uncapped), Tom Wright (24, Brumbies, 10 Tests).