Donaldson hits walk-off slam in 10th, Yankees beat Rays

NEW YORK — Josh Donaldson hit a walk-off grand slam within the tenth inning because the clock struck midnight, and the struggling New York Yankees salvaged an 8-7 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday evening to keep away from a three-game sweep.

Gleyber Torres singled main off the tenth of Jalen Beeks (2-2) and Anthony Rizzo walked earlier than Donaldson lifted a one-strike, 97 mph fastball to the brief porch in proper area. He flipped his bat and raised his arms instantly after he related.

Aroldis Chapman (2-3) gave up three runs within the prime of the tenth for New York, which entered having misplaced three straight and 12 of 15.

But the Yankees lastly acquired some assist from their offense, scoring greater than three runs in a sport for the primary time since Aug. 8. New York had totaled one run in its previous three video games.

This one took 3 hours, 48 minutes, not together with a rain delay within the seventh inning that paused play for greater than an hour and pushed the end to midnight. It was well worth the anticipate the Yankees.

Although the Yankees are 9-16 because the All-Star break, their AL East lead moved again to 10 video games over Tampa Bay and Toronto. New York has led the division by double digits for all however two days since June 13.

Rizzo led off eighth with a homer off Brooks Raley to tie it at 4-4. The sport went to additional innings when Ryan Thompson retired main league dwelling run chief Aaron Judge on a warning-track flyball.

Chapman relieved Scott Effross and issued two walks to load the bases. With two outs, Francisco Mejía sliced a 101 mph, 0-2 fastball down the precise area line for a bases-clearing double.

Yandy Díaz matched a season excessive with three RBIs, hitting an RBI double within the third and a two-run double within the fifth off Domingo Germán because the Rays’ four-game successful streak ended.

Tampa Bay’s Harold Ramírez added a solo homer within the sixth in his second sport again from a fractured proper thumb.

Torres began New York’s comeback with a two-run homer within the sixth off Corey Kluber. Judge’s bases-loaded stroll within the seventh acquired the Yankees inside 4-3, however Pete Fairbanks acquired Torres to hit into an inning-ending double play.

Kluber allowed two runs and 4 hits in six innings.

Germán allowed three runs and 5 hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Tampa Bay jumped forward with one out within the first when Díaz doubled over left fielder Andrew Benintendi and Jose Siri scored from first when the Yankees missed the cutoff man.

The Rays had three straight one-out hits within the fifth and took a 3-0 lead when Díaz doubled down the left-field line. Ramírez opened the sixth by reaching the left area seats for his fifth homer.

A NINETIES FIRST

For the primary time in franchise historical past, the Yankees began three gamers sporting jersey numbers within the 90s.

Besides Judge’s No. 99, callup Oswaldo Cabrera was given No. 95 and Estevan Florial was sporting No. 90.

New York has 4 gamers with jersey numbers above 90 as reliever Ron Marinaccio wears No. 97.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: SS Wander Franco (proper hamate bone) was held out of Triple-A Durham’s lineup with soreness within the hand. He is predicted to renew his rehab task Thursday.

Yankees: INF DJ LeMahieu (proper massive toe) didn’t begin for the fourth straight sport singled as a pinch-hitter within the eighth. LeMahieu stated he expects to start out Thursday. … OF/DH Giancarlo Stanton (Achilles tendon) might start a rehab task this weekend and should return subsequent week. … RHP Clay Holmes (again), who final pitched Friday, was positioned on the injured record.

UP NEXT

Rays: Open a four-game collection towards visiting Kansas City Thursday. The Rays didn’t announce a starter.

Yankees: RHP Frankie Montas (4-9, 3.59 ERA) will make his dwelling debut within the opener of a four-game collection towards Toronto RHP José Berríos (8-5, 5.61) on Thursday.