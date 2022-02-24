Donate your automotive, boat, or RV—in three steps—to Special Olympics and assist get extra athletes onto the taking part in area. Your automobile donation provides Special Olympics athletes the possibility to develop bodily health, compete in Olympic-like sports activities, and expertise the enjoyment of sharing their abilities with others. Start your automobile donation today here or calling us at (888) 828-0022!

“At 15 years old, with almost 170,000 miles, she finally let us know she was tired. We struggled to find the right resting place for a car that had given us so much joy. Our son has cognitive and intellectual disabilities, and when we learned we could donate her to the Special Olympics we knew it was the absolute perfect way to honor her time with us.” Danella Pochman

How to Donate your Car to Special Olympics

Step 1: Provide Vehicle Information

Complete the donation form to supply Special Olympics with details about your automobile, together with the VIN, 12 months, make, mannequin, and situation.

Step 2: Schedule Free Car Pick Up

Provide some details about your self and the place the automobile will probably be picked up. A neighborhood tow agent will contact you inside 2 – 3 enterprise days to schedule a pickup time most handy for you.

Step 3: Track Your Donation & Get Receipt

After you submit your Special Olympics automotive donation, you’ll obtain a affirmation e-mail with entry to your Donor Console. Within the Donor Console, you’ll be capable of observe the progress of your automotive donation, add paperwork, and get tax and title data. Once your automotive is bought, you’ll obtain a affirmation e-mail that features a tax receipt.

