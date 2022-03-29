Done better: Collingwood applauded for ‘significant and genuine progress’

McGuire had insisted that he meant the membership was proud it had owned as much as its previous and had commissioned a report back to take an unvarnished view of the membership. The two authors pointedly made the identical level of their 12-month evaluate. “The leadership and courage of Collingwood to first commission the Do Better report and to ask the Jumbunna Institute team back one year later to independently review their progress shows commitment to a robust process that must be acknowledged,” the 12-month evaluate report stated. “We were advised at the start of the Do Better report to ‘go our hardest’ by Collingwood and we have continued with this ethos of holding Collingwood to a high and robust standard.”

“It is clear by the work that has been done by the club … that there is a commitment within Collingwood to ensure that Do Better isn’t gathering dust on a shelf. There is movement towards a more inclusive culture and an anti-racist framework for Collingwood, though it is important to acknowledge that real cultural and structural change requires continued focus, resourcing and integration.” The authors additionally made a veiled reference to inaction at different golf equipment and on the AFL. Professor Larissa Behrendt. “We would also note that the ambitions of Collingwood in this space will be greatly enhanced by the support of other clubs and by the AFL.” The authors interviewed 9 senior figures from the gamers’ management group, the membership management and employees.

The report quoted one of many interviewees saying: “The club has shut up for a minute, rolled up its sleeves and actually done some work, which isn’t normally the case at Collingwood.″⁣ Another club person observed the Magpies felt they were being acutely watched by outsiders for the sincerity of their commitment to change. “Because it’s path-breaking, it can’t be done quickly,” the interviewee stated. Loading “Yet, there’s a nervousness that we need to get on with it, so that we can test it and try it and make the mistakes — but I feel like there’s a gallery sitting behind us going: oh, yeah, let’s see how Collingwood’s going to go with this.”