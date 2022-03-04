‘Done enough’: Aussies as ‘ready as we can be’

Extra warning within the Australian camp after star all-rounder Ash Gardner’s Covid constructive hasn’t swayed captain Meg Lanning’s perception the World Cup favourites are “as ready as we can be” to launch their marketing campaign.

Annabel Sutherland and Nicola Carey are the 2 gamers within the operating to interchange Gardner, the reigning Belinda Clarke medallist, for at the very least the opening conflict towards arch rivals England in Hamilton on Saturday.

Lanning conceded there have been “nerves” concerning the virus spreading by the Australian crew when Gardner examined constructive earlier this week, with New Zealand within the grips of a extreme Omicron wave.

But the inevitability of such a situation allowed the gamers to “move on” and metal their focus for a event 5 years within the planning.

“We’ve been doing everything we possibly can to avoid that and try and stay out of trouble,” Lanning mentioned forward of the opening conflict.

“In a way it is sort of inevitable given the amount of cases in New Zealand. We expected that it could happen.

“It’s a day-by-day thing. We have been extra careful the last few days to make sure we isolate (the virus) as much as possible. It’s finding that balance in terms of trying to escape from cricket but still being really careful.

“We’ve been doing everything we can to find that balance. As a side we have tried to move on … we feel like we are as ready as we could be.”

England coach and former Australian star Lisa Keightley mentioned the Aussies would carry the “extra pressure” of being event favourites, however Lanning dismissed ideas this event carried extra “magnitude” after a semi-final exit in 2017.

“I don’t think any more than any of the previous World Cups I have been involved in,” she mentioned.

“There’s always nerves heading into the opening game. There has been a big build-up over the last few weeks, even over the last few years. It’s something we have had our eye on.

“There are nerves in the group but excitement as well. We are just looking forward to the opportunity to get out there. We’ve done enough preparation.

“We feel as good and ready as we can be and now it’s about putting it out there in the big moments, and that’s how you win a World Cup.”

Keightley mentioned “we all know” Australia had been favourites however was adamant that regardless of not profitable a recreation within the just lately accomplished Ashes sequence, which included three straight ODI losses, England may trigger an upset.

“I’m happy to be where we are and Australia be favourites, that’s for sure. I think that becomes an extra pressure.” Keightley mentioned.

“In saying that, I think there’s a number of teams that, if you play well on your day and you take your chances, you can win a game of cricket.

“We‘ve seen over the last 18 months that our batters can score runs against good bowling attacks, which has given us confidence, and then we saw in the Ashes moments of our batters taking it to the Australian bowlers and putting them under pressure.

“A couple of times throughout that Ashes we were in positions to win and that’s what you need to do.”

Australia‘s World Cup 2022 fixtures

Mar 5: v England, Seddon Park, Hamilton, 12pm AEDT

Mar 8: v Pakistan, Bay Oval, Tauranga, 12pm AEDT

Mar 13: v New Zealand, Basin Reserve, Wellington, 8am AEDT

Mar 15: v West Indies, Basin Reserve, Wellington, 8am AEDT

Mar 19: v India, Eden Park, Auckland, 12pm AEDT

Mar 22: v South Africa, Basin Reserve, Wellington, 8am AEDT

Mar 25: v Bangladesh, Basin Reserve, Wellington, 8am AEDT