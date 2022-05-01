Don’t cry too much, get drunk afterward, grandma sets the rules for her funeral

Funerals are a sombre affair and it is without doubt one of the saddest issues in life to attend. It is a time to mourn and keep in mind the one that handed away. However, an aged girl has set the principles for her funeral that may flip the occasion right into a party-like affair. In a video posted on Instagram, the girl who is called Grandma Droniak has set the principles for her funeral and it’s fairly pleasant to observe.

Posted on April 4, the video has obtained greater than 19.7 million views up to now. In the video, the aged girl explains the principles that she has set for her funeral. The first rule is that you may cry however don’t cry an excessive amount of, she says and provides “don’t make a fool of yourself”. “Bertha isn’t invited. Don’t let her in,” she says because the second rule. In a comply with up video, she defined that she lower Bertha out of her life a very long time in the past as she isn’t a very good particular person. She added that now Bertha is aware of that she is a celeb and will get jealous of her. The final rule is to get drunk afterward, she says within the video.

“Not leaving any time soon but here are the rules,” says the caption of the video.

“Bertha is cancelled,” commented an Instagram consumer. “For what it’s worth, Bertha isn’t invited to my funeral either,” one other consumer posted.

Grandma Droniak describes herself because the CEO of all grandmas on her Instagram bio. She has 4.96 lakh followers on Instagram.

