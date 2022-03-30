“Don’t Harass Innocent Doctors”: Rajasthan Doctor’s Suicide Note

The girl died on the hospital run by Dr Archana Sharma in Rajasthan’s Dausa.

New Delhi:

The suicide of a girl physician in Rajasthan after she was accused of homicide, has despatched shock waves throughout the state and triggered protests even in nationwide capital Delhi. Doctors have hit the streets, demanding motion in opposition to the state police, who filed a homicide case in opposition to Archana Sharma on foundation of complaints from the household of a affected person, who died within the non-public hospital she owned.

The girl had died on Tuesday because of haemorrhage shortly after giving beginning on the non-public hospital in Rajasthan’s Dausa.

Later, her household held demonstrations exterior the hospital and left solely after the police filed a case of homicide in opposition to Dr Archana Sharma and her husband.

The police mentioned Archana Sharma was distraught by the demonstrations and the submitting of the First Information Report naming her.

The physician — who ran the hospital along with her husband — left behind a heartbreaking suicide notice, the place she asserted her innocence.

The affected person, she wrote, died of postpartum haemorrhage regardless of all efforts to avoid wasting her. “Don’t harass innocent doctors,” was her massive message, written in all-caps. Her dying, she added, will show her innocence.

In the handwritten notice, she additionally requested the authorities to not harass her husband and two younger youngsters after her dying.

Dr Sunil Upadhyay, the distraught husband of Dr Archana Sharma, instructed NDTV: “There should be action against the police. How did they file a case of Section 302 (murder) against her? There should be a law to stop harassing doctors and demanding money from them. My wife has died but what about other innocent doctors?”

The incident has despatched shock waves via the medical neighborhood. The Indian Medical Association of Rajasthan has referred to as for a 24-hour strike and Protest day within the state.

In Delhi, Resident medical doctors of AIIMS have deliberate a symbolic protest, carrying black ribbons.

The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association has additionally condemned the incident and urged strict motion and demanded compensation for the physician’s household.

Promising motion within the case, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted: “The suicide incident of Dr Archana Sharma is deeply saddening. We consider doctors as gods. To save the life of patients, every doctor tries their best, but in case of any mishappening, it is not justified to blame the doctors.”

The Chief Minister has assured {that a} thorough investigation is being performed into the incident and applicable motion will likely be taken after the inquiry.