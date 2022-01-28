Don’t know them; Sidhu’s father had 2 daughters with 1st wife, says Sidhu’s wife

Navjot Kaur Sidhu, spouse of Punjab Congress chief Navjot Sidhu on Friday mentioned she would not know Suman Toor who lobbed several serious allegations in opposition to Sidhu forward of the Punjab Assembly Election 2022. “His father had two daughters with his first wife. I don’t know them,” Navjot Kaur Sidhu mentioned.

Suman Toor held a press convention in Chandigarh on Friday and claimed to disclose stunning particulars of their household. Calling Sidhu a merciless particular person, Suman mentioned she and their mom have been pushed out of their home, quickly after their father handed away in 1986. Sidhu’s sister claimed their mom died in 1989 at Delhi railway station like a destitute as Sidhu severed all ties with each his mom and sister to seize his father’s property alone. Suman Toor additionally talked about that they’re siblings from the identical mom, Nirmal Bhagwant.

#WATCH | Amritsar: “I don’t know her. His (Navjot Singh Sidhu’s) father had two daughters with his first wife. I don’t know them,” says Navjot Kaur Sidhu, Congress chief and spouse of Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu as she responds to Suman Toor’s allegations. pic.twitter.com/3gOvKzy66A — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2022

Suman alleged that after the loss of life of their father in 1986, Sidhu harassed their mom and elder sister and drove them out of the home. There have been many authorized instances over Sidhu claiming in media that his dad and mom have been separated when he was a baby. Calling Sidhu a routine liar, Suman Toor mentioned she got here to know of this ordeal from her niece, the daughter of the elder sister who was pushed out from the home together with the mom. Her elder sister has additionally handed away, Suman mentioned.

Cricketer Balwant Sidhu was Sidhu’s father. In previous interviews, Sidhu claimed that he was very near his father. His dad and mom acquired separated when he was two, he had claimed.

Sidhu has not but commented on the allegations.