Don’t lower standards any further: SC to Bar Council of India

There are delinquent components graduating with a level in legislation with out attending a single class, lamented the Supreme Court on Tuesday, because it implored the Bar Council of India (BCI) to chorus from reducing the requirements of entrance exams for legislation colleges.

“Look at your entrance exams. You keep lowering your standards. You have to control quality. Don’t keep lowering the quality of entrance exams. Look at how ICAI (Institute of Chartered Accountants of India) does it for Chartered Accountants. They control intake and also the quality. This is high time you should do an introspection,” a bench of justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and MM Sundresh advised BCI’s lawyer.

The bench was emphatic that the requirements of authorized training wouldn’t enhance till BCI, the apex regulatory physique for the authorized occupation in India, does two issues. “You need to adopt a two-pronged approach – tightening of yardsticks in exams and stricter control at entry level. You must do these two things if you want a better standard,” it advised advocate SN Bhat, who represented BCI.

The court docket rued that there have been sure states the place the issue was certainly one of a lot with the mushrooming of legislation faculties. “We think your problem starts at the law schools. In one state, the number runs into hundred. Where are so many law teachers available? If we may say so, most of these (schools) are fictitious,” remarked the bench.

According to the most recent statistics obtainable with the BCI, there are round 1,500 legislation faculties throughout the nation. Private faculties account for nearly 75% of the whole variety of legislation faculties. In August 2019, the BCI imposed a three-year moratorium on opening new legislation faculties, resolving it should stress on bettering requirements of the present legislation faculties. The moratorium was nonetheless not relevant to establishing a brand new National Law University if a state proposed it.

As per the BCI information, there are 1.7 million registered legal professionals within the nation and 80,000 to at least one lakh new advocates get enrolled yearly.

It added that there have been situations of some legislation faculties in Andhra Pradesh working from “cowsheds and under thatches”. “There is a lot to say about the quality of law colleges…the kind of admissions they provide. There are antisocial elements taking admission in these colleges and they pass out with a degree without attending even a single day in class. This is completely diluting the quality…Person without attending classes gets a law degree…More stringent checks on law schools and more serious criteria of entry are important,” stated the court docket.

The bench emphasised that though BCI is authorised underneath the legislation to prescribe standards for admission to legislation colleges and enrolment of legal professionals within the nation, the present state of affairs requires an intervention by the highest court docket.

“Prima facie, we are inclined to make comments on how to improve the system at the entry level. We can always make some recommendations to BCI on their responsibility to hold proper exams and on how to improve the system at entry level…The rigour of your bar exam must test knowledge,” underscored the bench.

It additionally requested BCI to think about solutions given by senior counsel and amicus curiae KV Viswanathan on enrolment of those that are already gainfully employed in another occupation. Currently, BCI guidelines prohibit anyone employed in another occupation to be enrolled as a lawyer.

The court docket is listening to an attraction by BCI in opposition to an order of the Gujarat excessive court docket, which allowed a lady to enroll as an advocate with out quitting her job by an order in November 2020. BCI argued that the choice would open floodgates for such requests though the principles particularly state that no person can enrol as an advocate whereas being gainfully employed in another job.