‘Don’t mess around with the pop’: Ravi Shastri after Virat Kohli returns to form – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Former India coach Ravi Shastri feels that Virat Kohli has introduced to the world that he’s again with the match-winning knock of 73 off 54 balls in a do-or-die match for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022.

Kohli, who was declared the participant of the match, seemed like a special participant within the match in opposition to Gujarat Titans as he continually cheered himself on throughout very important knock that helped RCB to stay alive in the playoffs race with the eight-wicket win.

Shastri mentioned that the innings from Kohli was a message to the world to not mess with him.

“The pop is in the house and he’s announced it to the world, and he’s there in the playoffs, if they qualify, and if there’s a problem with Delhi Capitals — then wait and watch. It’s an announcement not to the critics, it’s to the world, don’t mess around with the pop. When there’s class, respect class and it will teach all the kids how to play,” Shastri informed ESPNCricinfo.

Kohli has had a really poor season this time round in IPL 2022. He has solely scored 309 runs in 14 matches at a strike price of underneath 120, moreover being dismissed on golden duck thrice this season.

Shastri who spent numerous time with Kohli within the nationwide setup was one of many first distinguished voices to advice the previous India captain about taking a break from the sport.

Kohli spoke concerning the recommendation in the beginning of the match whereas chatting with the broadcaster Star Sports.

“It’s not lots of people who talked about it. There is one individual exactly who has talked about it which is Ravi bhai and that is as a result of he has seen from shut quarters over the past six-seven years the fact of the scenario that I’ve been in.

“…so I don’t think there is anything wrong in that. It’s a very healthy thing to think of especially with the amount of cricket that we play nowadays and the amount of cricket that I have played in the last 10-11 years,” he mentioned.

