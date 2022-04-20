Don’t mess it up: how the British remade hit French series Call My Agent!

The bar for any adaptation of Call My Agent! (Dix pour cent) is excessive. Producers who’ve taken it on in international locations together with India, South Korea, Poland and Turkey would testify to the truth that the beloved French sequence (accessible on Netflix) has followers nicely past its borders. And, since he launched into his personal adaptation, it’s one thing English writer-director-producer John Morton is aware of solely too nicely.

“One of the tropes for me for the last few years,” he explains by way of Zoom, “is running into someone I haven’t seen for a while, and they say, ‘What are you working on?’ I tell them, and they go, ‘Oh my God. I love that show.’ And I think, ‘Yeah, I know it’s great and shut up.’”

Ten Percent, the remake of Call My Agent!, starring Prasanna Puwanarajah, Maggie Steed, Jack Davenport and Lydia Leonard. Credit:

His predominant concern in taking up a London-based manufacturing, he admits, was merely “not to mess it up”. His model is named Ten Percent (a literal translation of the unique French title), referring to an agent’s take of a shopper’s payment, and, like the unique, it’s set in a talent-management company dealing with actors, writers and administrators.

The predominant pleasure of Call My Agent! is that it’s a glowing comedy concerning the machinations of the leisure trade that accomplishes the admirable juggle of being concurrently understanding and warm-hearted. It gives us with a peek into the behind-the-scenes darkish arts: the negotiations, manipulations and deceptions concerned in conserving productions on the rails and “the talent” glad. Yet, because the perpetually burdened brokers and their assistants scheme and jockey for place, they one way or the other stay likeable, the sequence managing to maintain us on their aspect. An further deal with is the looks of actors – together with Cecile de France, Juliette Binoche, Fabrice Luchini and Jean Reno – taking part in spoof variations of themselves.