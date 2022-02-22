Don’t panic, says Western Cape health dept over typhoid fever cluster outbreaks | News24

The NICD recommends that washing arms earlier than meals preparation can provide safety from bacterial an infection.

The Western Cape Department of Health has known as on the general public to not panic following cluster outbreaks of typhoid fever.

The division mentioned the native outbreaks come amid a surge in diarrhoea circumstances, which happens yearly at the moment of yr.

Meanwhile, North West Health MEC Madoda Sambatha has known as on communities within the JB Marks municipality to stay calm however vigilant as there are not any confirmed typhoid circumstances within the space.

“Whole-genome sequencing of enteric fever isolates, as part of the health responses, has identified specific ‘strains’ responsible for separate clusters in these districts, confirming that in those districts cases are linked and there is ongoing local transmission,” the division mentioned in an announcement on Monday.

It mentioned:

Cases of enteric fever are being managed by the Department of Health in particular areas, and we urge the general public to be assured that there isn’t a trigger for panic.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) mentioned typhoid broke out final Wednesday.

On Monday, NICD spokesperson Sinenhlanhla Jimoh mentioned quite a few social media posts containing false details about enteric fever in South Africa have been attracting widespread consideration and inflicting useless concern and panic.

“These posts allege either that there are currently cases of enteric fever in certain towns or provinces caused by contaminated municipal water, or that the bacteria causing enteric fever have been identified in certain municipal water sources. These statements are factually incorrect,” Jimoh mentioned.

Quite a few WhatsApp messages had been circulated over the weekend warning residents in a number of elements of the nation to boil municipal water earlier than consumption. It additionally said that youngsters aged 5 to fifteen years have been at best threat.

However, Patricia van der Ross, the City of Cape Town’s mayoral committee member for group companies and well being, shot down claims that the micro organism inflicting enteric fever had been recognized in sure municipal water sources.

“With each case, a detailed investigation is carried out to establish where the infected person could have been exposed to the bacteria. This includes travel history, exposure to visitors from outside the city, source and storage of drinking water and food, contact with other persons that may have displayed similar symptoms, hand washing practices and source of water used for any home-grown vegetables,” she mentioned.

Van der Ross mentioned circumstances of typhoid fever had declined within the City of Cape Town space over the past two accomplished monetary years. She mentioned 25 circumstances have been recorded in 2019-’20 and 18 circumstances in 2020-’21.

She mentioned:

In this present monetary yr, 15 circumstances have been notified so far, with 4 of those circumstances being identified in February. These circumstances are geographically unfold throughout the City and don’t seem like linked to a typical meals or water supply.

The well being division, nonetheless, confirmed that circumstances had been recorded within the Matlosana sub-district, Sambatha mentioned.

“The latest is that only four cases were reported in the current year (January 2022 to February 2022). These were two cases of people aged between 15 and 49 and two who were aged below 14. All the recent cases are from the Khuma area in Matlosana. There are currently no hospital admissions,” Sambatha mentioned.

The Western Cape Department of Health has known as on the general public to not panic following the outbreak of enteric fever, also called typhoid fever. iStock iStock

The Drakenstein Municipality within the Western Cape has additionally assured its residents, companies and guests that the municipality’s faucet water stays secure to drink.

“All water is filtered, stabilised and disinfected during the treatment process. Drinking water is tested throughout the municipal network on a regular basis, and the sampling and testing are done by accredited external laboratories. The water quality is also monitored by the municipality’s Water Services staff on a daily basis,” the municipality mentioned in an announcement.

