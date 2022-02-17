“Don’t Think Anyone From UP…”: Priyanka Gandhi Defends CS Channi

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was with Charanjit Channi when he made the remark. (File)

New Delhi:

Congress chief Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday defended Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi after he discovered himself in a serious controversy over his “UP, Bihar de bhaiye” remark forward of polls within the state.

During a Congress roadshow on Tuesday, Mr Channi had requested individuals to not let “bhaiyas” of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Delhi rule Punjab, a comment seemingly geared toward leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), a powerful rival for the ruling get together in Sunday’s elections.

“All Chief Charanjit Channi said was that Punjab should be run by Punjabis. His statement was misconstrued. I don’t think anyone from UP is interested in coming to Punjab and ruling,” Ms Gandhi Vadra informed information company ANI in Punjab’s Ludhiana.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was seen beside Mr Channi and clapping when he made the remarks in the course of the roadshow in Rupnagar – some extent used Prime Minister Narendra Modi to slam the Congress, saying it thrives by pitting individuals in opposition to one another.

“The statement, which the Punjab chief minister has made, and his leader, who was standing beside him, was clapping. The entire country has seen this,” PM Modi stated.

“By such statements, who are they trying to insult. There would hardly be any village here (in Punjab) where our brethren from Uttar Pradesh or Bihar would not be doing hard work,” he stated.

Mr Channi has clarified his assertion, saying it had been twisted and misrepresented.

“I only meant people like Durgesh Pathak, Sanjay Singh and Arvind Kejriwal (Aam Aadmi Party leaders) who come from outside and cause disruptions,” Mr Channi stated in a brand new video assertion.

“I only meant people like Durgesh Pathak, Sanjay Singh and Arvind Kejriwal (Aam Aadmi Party leaders) who come from outside and cause disruptions,” Mr Channi stated in a video assertion in response to spiralling criticism.