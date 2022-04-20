Don’t vote for criminals, Kenya’s corruption buster pleads as voters head to polls | News24

Kenya’s Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) says it’ll prioritise corruption and legal actions linked to the final elections slated for 9 August.

In an announcement, the ODPP mentioned it might “like to clarify that the office intends to prioritise election-related offences”.

Top of the record is sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV), terrorism and its financing. This meant that whereas the prosecution and struggle towards corruption had at all times been a strategic agenda for the ODPP, “it will not be a priority for the next three months,” the workplace mentioned.

The ODPP mentioned putting election-related corruption on the high of its agenda meant pulling collectively sources and time for it. It mentioned politicians going through legal expenses may search election.

The state physique mentioned in an announcement:

Instituting prosecution towards political figures accused of corruption is not going to cease them from in search of election.

Only politicians who had been convicted of crimes and handed sentences of greater than six months had been disqualified from standing as candidates within the elections.

Voters are set to elect the president, members of the National Assembly and Senate, county governors and members of the 47 county assemblies. As such, the ODPP suggested the voters to conduct due diligence in making decisions through the plebiscite.

“Citizens are given the power to exercise their constitutional rights to vote for trustworthy leaders,” the organisation mentioned.

“Voters can look at those whose cases are still being investigated, currently in court, and those named by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to make informed decisions about the calibre of leaders they elect to office.”

“…let us start fighting corruption from the ballot,” the ODPP pleaded with voters.

Reports in Kenya indicated that the nation’s Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i informed a gathering of Anglican church leaders that they’d info that no less than 40% of individuals in search of public workplace had been going through legal expenses.

He was quoted as saying:

If we’re not cautious, as Kenyans, by the point we’re finished with this electoral cycle, we might’ve laundered criminals into our elective establishments – even as much as about 40 %. These embrace cash launderers, ‘wash-wash’ gamers, drug sellers, and others as a result of they’re the one ones who can entry that sum of money.

He mentioned he feared that if criminals had been to return into energy, it might additional corrupt the state and institutionalise cartels. Last month, civil society teams launched a marketing campaign referred to as “Okoa Uchumi”, geared toward pushing for political accountability and bolstering constitutional safeguards in public debt administration.

Gitungo Wamere, a civil society activist, mentioned the programme was “inspired by the country’s economic crisis and high debt, driven by imprudent management of public resources and public debt”.

