Doohan suffers anti-climax in F2 opener

Jack Doohan has suffered a disappointing begin to his Formula Two marketing campaign in Bahrain, having to battle again simply to complete tenth after a slight automotive conflict ruined his hopes.

The 19-year-old son of motorcycling nice Mick Doohan had been wanting in fine condition to land his maiden F2 win within the opening characteristic race of the season on Sunday till an accident as he emerged from the pit lane blew his probability.

Virtuosi Racing’s teenage hope, who’s eyeing the identical title that his fellow Australian Oscar Piastri gained final yr, had certified beautifully on Friday to earn pole place.

And although he was overtaken in the beginning, he retook the lead and was in a robust place after his fifteenth lap pitstop.

But Doohan got here into slight contact with the again of the ART Grand Prix automotive of French driver Theo Pourchaire as he rejoined the race.

It broken his personal automotive which compelled a swift return to the pits for the broken entrance wing to be modified.

When he had one other pit cease shortly afterwards, he’d gone from first to final within the house of only a few laps and his probability was utterly gone.

He confirmed appreciable resolve to battle again to tenth and seize a comfort level to go along with the 2 he’d grabbed for qualifying first.

Yet it was Pourchaire who took his third F2 victory after the chaotic race which had featured two security automobiles, coming house forward of New Zealander Liam Lawson and Estonian Juri Vips.