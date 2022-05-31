‘Doomscrolling’: Shashi Tharoor shares his word of the era on Twitter

Congress chief Shashi Tharoor is understood for his penchant for seldom used, tough to pronounce English phrases. And, his wealthy verbiage by no means fails to amuse folks. In his latest put up, the parliamentarian gave a glimpse of that by sharing a headscratcher.

Tharoor’s phrase of the period is ‘doomscrolling’. It refers back to the tendency to repeatedly scroll by means of dangerous information, even whether it is saddening, disheartening or miserable. “Word of the Era! Merriam Webster Dictionary says they are watching the increasing use of this term (along with “doomsurfing”). Increased consumption of predominantly negative news could have psychological ill effects, in addition to causing political depression…,” tweeted Shashi Tharoor with a picture. The picture mentions Shashi Tharoor’s phrase of the period, its pronunciation, and its which means.

Take a take a look at his tweet:

Word of the Era!

Merriam Webster Dictionary says they’re watching the growing use of this time period (together with “doomsurfing”). Increased consumption of predominantly unfavorable information might have psychological sick results, along with inflicting political melancholy…. pic.twitter.com/YoDJjtAuxe — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 31, 2022

Since being shared a number of hours in the past, the tweet has gathered greater than 500 likes and over 90 retweets. The tweet has additionally prompted different feedback.

“Thanks for giving us the new word sir ji,” commented a person. “Would like to see word’s use in a sentence,” expressed one other. “Absolutely right sir…,” posted a 3rd.

What are your ideas on Shashi Tharoor’s phrase of the period?