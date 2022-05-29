Double-bogey on last so costly for Fox

New Zealand’s Ryan Fox has been overwhelmed on the fourth gap of a playoff as victory within the Dutch Open slipped from his grasp.

Instead, Victor Perez hailed “a bit of magic” after defying the percentages to clinch victory however Fox will look again on what might need been earlier than pair tied on 13 below par.

Fox had seemed sure to win in regulation when he chipped in for a birdie on the eleventh, holed from 80 toes for an eagle on the twelfth after which holed from 45 toes for birdie on the 14th to determine a three-shot lead.

However, the 35-year-old drove right into a water hazard on the 18th, missed the inexperienced along with his method and duffed his fourth shot right into a green-side bunker to run up a double-bogey seven.

Playing two teams behind, Frenchman Perez holed from 35 toes for birdie on the seventeenth to maneuver right into a share of the lead on 13 below and hit an outstanding method into the final. However, he missed from seven toes for a successful birdie.

The gamers returned to the par-five 18th and Perez needed to gap from 15 toes to match Fox’s birdie on the primary additional gap, with neither participant in a position to make birdie on the second try.

Fox once more had one hand on the trophy on the third additional gap when he discovered the inexperienced in two and arrange a tap-in birdie, just for Perez to gap from 30 toes to remain alive.

And Perez holed one other long-range putt for birdie when the motion switched to the par-three seventeenth, earlier than a shocked Fox missed his.

It is Fox’s second consecutive second inserting on the DP World Tour, after lacking out on the Soudal Open in Belgium two weeks in the past.

“There’s a fair amount of fortune, I’ve got to be honest with myself, holing all those long putts in the play-off,” Perez advised Sky Sports.

“It’s hard to put into words because it’s a long day and Ryan was flying for a while. We didn’t even really think we had a chance.

“Coming down 16 I knew I in all probability needed to birdie the final three and James (his caddie) advised me do not lookup on the leaderboard. I holed the putt on 17 and the play-off was only a little bit of magic.

“I just tried to focus on me all day – that’s all I can do. I was trying keep a champion mindset and hit good shots and the chips were going to fall where they fall.

“It’s virtually unattainable to foretell what is going on to occur in golf: guys come out of nowhere and win tournaments, guys take big leads. You simply should concentrate on you and never take a look at the boards and I used to be simply lucky to fall on the great facet at present.”

Perez, Fox and Adrian Meronk – who finished a shot outside the play-off – secured the three places on offer at St Andrews for the 150th Open Championship via the Open qualifying series.

England’s Matt Wallace, who began the day tied for the lead with Perez, carded a closing 72 to share fifth place with Sweden’s Sebastian Soderberg.

Australia’s Scott Hend, who began the day tied with Fox in third place, slipped out of contention with a 76.

The 48-year-old Queenslander was certainly one of seven gamers who completed 5 below par.