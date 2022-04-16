Double delight for Zimbabwe as Two Oceans Marathon returns with a bang | Sport

There was double delight for Zimbabwe on the Two Oceans Marathon in Cape Town on Saturday as South Africa’s neighbours had winners in each the lads’s and girls’s races within the half marathon distances.

South Africa’s Elroy Gelant, the defending champion from 2019 after the 2020 and 2021 editions of the race have been scrapped because of Covid-19, completed second.

The males’s winner was Moses Tarakinyu, who crossed the end line after 21.1 km in a time of 1:03:31, simply 1.55 seconds forward of Gelant.

Another South Africa, Desmond Mokgobu, got here third and the highest three have been engaged in an exhilarating combat to the end line.

In the ladies’s race, Fortunate Chidzivo gave Zimbabwe the double when she gained in 1:14:49 in much more dominant vogue.

Chidzivo completed a staggering 25 seconds forward of Ethiopia’s Kore Tamiru Gelaye whereas one other Zimbabwean in Caroline Mhandu cam third.

South Africa’s greatest finishers have been Laura Labuschangne (4th) an Stella Marais (sixth).