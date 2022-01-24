Double denim is Kanye West’s revenge dress

Rapper and former Kardashian clickbait Kanye West is without doubt one of the most forward-looking figures in style, however the Yeezy designer’s latest type duet demonstrates that he’s not afraid of doffing a trucker cap to the classics.

At the debut runway present for luxurious label Kenzo’s newest inventive director Nigo in Paris, West and new paramour Julia Fox flaunted their budding relationship in double denim. Proving that the pre-millennium rule of getting the tops and bottoms of Canadian Tuxedos in numerous washes is irrevocably damaged, West and Fox took a inflexible strategy in full gentle denim seems to be.

Kanye West on the Kenzo present in Paris on January 23 paying tribute to Britney Spears and Justin Timeberlake on the American Music Awards in 2001. Credit:Getty

West (often known as Ye, however we’re ready to see whether or not this sticks longer than his fling with supermodel Irina Shayk) wore over-sized Balenciaga, the label immortalised by ex-wife Kim Kardashian on the Met Gala together with her face coated by a black hood. Rising actress Fox, who appeared within the Adam Sandler film Uncut Gems, expressed herself by way of Schiaparelli.

The cropped jacket with a conical bra element, paying homage to Jean Paul Gaultier’s wardrobe for Madonna’s Blond Ambition tour in 1990, was a immediate for journalists to incorporate Fox’s potential upcoming function within the singer’s biopic, as beforehand hinted on her Instagram account.