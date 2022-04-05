Double life sentences for 2 men who murdered young couple stuck on N12 after bakkie ran out of fuel | News24

Two Gauteng males accused of murdering a younger couple on the N12, close to Benoni, have been handed two life sentences every. (Supplied)

Two Gauteng males have been handed two life sentences every for the homicide of Johanco Fleischmann, 19, and Jessica Kuhn, 21.

The couple, who have been caught on the N12, have been shot lifeless in 2019.

Kuhn’s household continues to wrestle to come back to phrases together with her loss of life.

Two Gauteng males accused of murdering a younger couple on the N12, close to Benoni, have been handed two life sentences every.

In 2019, Melusi Gift Shima, 26, and Ishmael Hlabathi, 35, shot lifeless Johanco Fleischmann, 19, and Jessica Kuhn, 21, who have been caught on the N12 as their bakkie had run out of petrol.

At the time, it was suspected that the assailants took a cellphone earlier than fleeing the scene on foot.

Gauteng police stated the couple’s bakkie was set alight and members of the group managed to douse the flames.

According to the Gauteng National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Lumka Mahanjana, a witness pointed Shima and Hlabathi out to the police and the 2 have been arrested on 19 June 2020.

Mahanjana stated:

They have since then been in custody; since after NPA efficiently opposed bail.

The pair pleaded not responsible to murdering the couple.

In their sufferer influence assertion, Kuhn’s dad and mom acknowledged that since their daughter’s homicide, they’d been identified with despair and have been taking medicine to manage.

“I am scared to drive in case the car stops on the side of the road,” stated Kuhn’s mom.

As Kuhn’s two brothers wished to to migrate as a result of they not felt secure in South Africa, the dad and mom stated they feared having no kids to take care of them.

During the trial, the prosecutor – Tashnee Ramcharan – argued that the pair dedicated a ruthless and heinous crime and referred to as for a sentence that echoed the emotions of the group and households.

The prosecutor requested the court docket to impose the minimal sentence of life imprisonment, stated Mahanjana

The pair have been discovered responsible and sentenced to life imprisonment.

