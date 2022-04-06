Double shot: Experts urge jabs for COVID-19 and flu while winter is coming
“We’ve had a really good uptake of vaccines in Australia but there was a concern that if you couldn’t choose to have flu or COVID [vaccines] but you had to have both at once that it might undermine the uptake,” she stated.
“So I do think that’s taken the foot off the accelerator of developing a combined vaccine at this stage, but I don’t think it’s going to stay that way.
“I think our vaccines will look very different down the track.”
Virologist Kirsty Short from the University of Queensland stated sustaining a excessive stage of vaccination towards each ailments was necessary, as a result of research confirmed animals had greater ranges of extreme issues when contaminated with COVID-19 and the flu on the identical time.
Dr Short stated she was stunned the COVID-19 vaccines have been nonetheless giving good ranges of safety towards extreme signs, regardless of the Omicron variants being fairly distant from the unique coronavirus pressure.
“There could be lots of explanations for that – one is that maybe we’re looking too early, and if you boosted with a variant-specific vaccine you may get longer immunity,” she stated.
“But certainly the evidence to date is surprisingly suggesting that even though we’re using the ancestral virus, it’s still really good.”
Professor Bennett added that the general stage of immunity towards COVID-19 was now fairly excessive in Australia, to the purpose the place it might need affected how the Omicron variant was assessed.
“That was the whole conversation around Omicron, saying it was mild, when the best evidence suggests it’s no different to those first circulating variants, it’s we that have changed,” she stated.