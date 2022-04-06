Double shot: Experts urge jabs for COVID-19 and flu while winter is coming

“We’ve had a really good uptake of vaccines in Australia but there was a concern that if you couldn’t choose to have flu or COVID [vaccines] but you had to have both at once that it might undermine the uptake,” she stated.

“So I do think that’s taken the foot off the accelerator of developing a combined vaccine at this stage, but I don’t think it’s going to stay that way.

“I think our vaccines will look very different down the track.”

Virologist Kirsty Short from the University of Queensland stated sustaining a excessive stage of vaccination towards each ailments was necessary, as a result of research confirmed animals had greater ranges of extreme issues when contaminated with COVID-19 and the flu on the identical time.