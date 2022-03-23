Double standards of Liberal MP are plain for all to see

Should Hornsby Council make good their risk to stop servicing garbage bins displaying anti-government sentiment, it should afford these “protesting” a golden alternative – if you happen to ban or limit an merchandise, it turns into collectable. Janet Argall, Dulwich Hill Last time I checked, politicians weren’t on the record of permissible refuse destined for landfill, recycling or inexperienced waste. Allan Gibson, Cherrybrook The Liberal Party has taken electioneering into a complete new dimension. What subsequent, free rego if you happen to sport a “Vote Liberal” bumper sticker, double the fee if you happen to assist Labor? Geoffrey Dyer, Bundanoon I’m wanting ahead to Hornsby Council implementing their risk. It needs to be edifying on the night information to see the rising piles of garbage both on the council’s door and even Mr Ruddock’s workplace, as will certainly occur. Maybe there can be a profit for the contractors to not must drive across the streets, because the garbage will have already got been consolidated into one location. Seppo Ranki, Glenhaven I’ve bin envy. Dorin Suciu, Eleebana

I anticipate Hornsby Council will stop to cost Mr Rickwood for waste disposal. Mike Keene, Stanwell Park What delicate souls the Liberals are – and so they thought “Ditch the Witch” acceptable. They can dish it out however they will’t take it. Leone Wallace, Panania I’ve had anti-Liberal authorities stickers on my bins for months and have solely obtained optimistic feedback. Even one of many garbos shouted from the cabin of his truck, “Onya, mate!” I’ve but to listen to of or see any anti-Albo stickers, however maybe I’m going to the mistaken suburbs. Patricia Farrar, Concord Retirees are doing different issues Are Liberal Party backbenchers conscious of what number of retirees, whether or not on the aged pension or self-funded, are working voluntarily for charities, church buildings, U3A and welfare teams (“Tap retirees to fill jobs gap”, March 23)? Most of us retired as a result of we have been able to cease working full-time or part-time. We needed some freedom to do one thing else with our lives and in lots of instances it was to volunteer. Some retirees simply want time to calm down and skim all of the books they haven’t had time to learn whereas tied to the workforce. This coverage might have robust assist from retiree teams, however who will fill these volunteer roles? Robyn Lewis, Raglan

Many developed nations have a common aged pension with regular taxation of extra revenue earned. Council on the Ageing argued strongly for Australia to undertake this coverage through the federal authorities pension assessment within the early Nineteen Nineties, however we appeared then – and are nonetheless now – to be caught within the ″⁣welfare″⁣ mindset. Lewis Kaplan, former govt director, COTA (NSW), Birchgrove Need to bounce again There has been appreciable dialogue about bullying within the Herald and different media shops up to now week (Letters, March 23). The hurt bullying does shouldn’t be underestimated. I’m 65, however I nonetheless return to the 11-year-old I used to be once I recall being mercilessly bullied for one yr in school. However, accusations of bullying have been more and more weaponised and it needs to be recognised that the act or acts of bullying could be perceived fairly than precise. As effectively as recognising the hurt finished and supporting those that have been bullied, it’s simply as essential to advertise and educate methods for constructing resilience. Margaret Jones, Bathurst More to Bradfield John Bradfield did rather more than design the bridge (Letters, March 23). He designed the Cataract and Burrinjuck dams, the electrification of Sydney rail and beginnings of an underground community, the Story Bridge in Brisbane and Richmond airbase. I perceive he was additionally concerned in roadwork designs, totally on Sydney’s outskirts. Bradfield needs to be remembered for rather more than simply the Sydney Harbour Bridge, technologically good as it might be. He was an distinctive man and needs to be remembered and commemorated as such. Glenys Quirk, Forster

What will exchange the Harbour Bridge in 100 years? It’s not thus far off – get planning. John Temple, Vaucluse Just work more durable It’s now 54 years since, as knowledgeable man in his late 20s, I used to be ready, because of some fortunate investments, to place down a deposit on a home. One room had a mud flooring beneath lino and functioning providers consisted of 1 chilly faucet. That was the usual my credit score would prolong to. It took 4 years of labouring each weekend and odd occasions in between earlier than it was attainable to maneuver in.

I’m nonetheless right here, and never wildly sympathetic to 20-somethings battling to avoid wasting a deposit (“Long slog to save for a home of their own”, March 23). Alex Jones, Kirribilli It’s not a brand new drawback or event for spilt tears, simply an acknowledgment that a few years of tent holidays, no eating out, no a number of vehicles or fancy garments are what it takes to purchase a home. If these sacrifices don’t enchantment, then lease. Rosemary O’Brien, Ashfield Watch coal/gasoline bung

The determine to search for in subsequent week’s federal price range is $10billion (“Left at the mercy of developers and killer heat”, March 23) as it’s subsidies to our fossil gasoline trade. With a local weather election on the horizon, redirecting this mining largesse to those that are affected by these unnatural disasters is likely to be a politically astute transfer. Bruce Gall, Nicholls (ACT) Name strains I echo Rita Glennon’s plea to get individuals’s names proper (“Call me by my name, even if I’m a politician”, March 23). Even having a relatively plain Anglo-Celtic identify doesn’t forestall hesitancy, misspelling or mispronunciation. No, my first identify isn’t spelt “Adrain”, my final identify is pronounced with the stress on the primary syllable, not the second, and I’m not associated to Billy the Scottish comic. It have to be way more wearisome for individuals who are saddled with a pretentiously affected spelling of their first identify or whose surname appears like a random array of unused Scrabble tiles. We won’t esteem the holder any higher, however taking the difficulty to get individuals’s names proper is an act of correct courtesy and a show of excellent manners. Adrian Connelly, Springwood Tommy all the time a gun Thank you, Roy Masters, on your tribute piece to the late Tommy Raudonikis (“Ashes to ashes: Tommy forever part of beloved Lidcombe Oval”, March 23). I effectively keep in mind being in Wagga Wagga a few years in the past and watching the late Arthur Summons enjoying halfback for the Wagga Magpies in opposition to the Wagga Kangaroos on Eric Weissel Oval. There was a brand new halfback for the Wagga Kangaroos from the native RAAF base. He served it proper as much as Arthur, who tried all his previous methods to get on high, however this cheeky little fella simply stored giving it to Arthur. This prompted me to have a look at this system to see who this bloke was, I discovered his identify unpronounceable, however by no means forgot his efficiency. Good recollections of Tommy. Ken Pares, Forster

Taking flight I can verify the decline of butterflies right here aside from the cabbage white (Letters, March 23). Citrus timber, host for the orchard butterfly, have given option to growth of ever bigger homes. The blue triangle butterfly makes use of the camphor laurel, which has virtually disappeared. Caper white butterflies are migratory from inland on beneficial winds. David Hammersley, North Turramurra A couple of years in the past I planted two birdwing butterfly vines and shortly discovered huge black weird caterpillars consuming the leaves. The caterpillars became chrysalises and a few month later magnificent Richmond birdwing butterflies emerged. Maurice Collins, Wollongbar Gone, not forgotten Your correspondent (Letters, March 23) factors out authorities apathy for shielding varied species, together with the koala. We ought to change our nationwide flag to an image of a koala so when the final one has died future generations will nonetheless know what they appeared like. Valerie Craig, Orange