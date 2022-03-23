Double standards of Liberal MP are plain for all to see

Should Hornsby Council make good their menace to stop servicing garbage bins displaying anti-government sentiment, it would afford these “protesting” a golden alternative – when you ban or prohibit an merchandise, it turns into collectable. Janet Argall, Dulwich Hill Last time I checked, politicians weren’t on the listing of permissible refuse destined for landfill, recycling or inexperienced waste. Allan Gibson, Cherrybrook The Liberal Party has taken electioneering into an entire new dimension. What subsequent, free rego when you sport a “Vote Liberal” bumper sticker, double the fee when you help Labor? Geoffrey Dyer, Bundanoon I’m trying ahead to Hornsby Council implementing their menace. It must be edifying on the night information to see the rising piles of garbage both on the council’s door and even Mr Ruddock’s workplace, as will certainly occur. Maybe there can be a profit for the contractors to not need to drive across the streets, because the garbage will have already got been consolidated into one location. Seppo Ranki, Glenhaven I’ve bin envy. Dorin Suciu, Eleebana

I anticipate Hornsby Council will stop to cost Mr Rickwood for waste disposal. Mike Keene, Stanwell Park What delicate souls the Liberals are – they usually thought “Ditch the Witch” applicable. They can dish it out however they will’t take it. Leone Wallace, Panania I’ve had anti-Liberal authorities stickers on my bins for months and have solely acquired optimistic feedback. Even one of many garbos shouted from the cabin of his truck, “Onya, mate!” I’ve but to listen to of or see any anti-Albo stickers, however maybe I’m going to the incorrect suburbs. Patricia Farrar, Concord Retirees are doing different issues Are Liberal Party backbenchers conscious of what number of retirees, whether or not on the aged pension or self-funded, are working voluntarily for charities, church buildings, U3A and welfare teams (“Tap retirees to fill jobs gap”, March 23)? Most of us retired as a result of we had been able to cease working full-time or part-time. We wished some freedom to do one thing else with our lives and in lots of instances it was to volunteer. Some retirees simply want time to calm down and browse all of the books they haven’t had time to learn whereas tied to the workforce. This coverage might have robust help from retiree teams, however who will fill these volunteer roles? Robyn Lewis, Raglan

Many developed nations have a common aged pension with regular taxation of extra revenue earned. Council on the Ageing argued strongly for Australia to undertake this coverage through the federal authorities pension evaluation within the early Nineties, however we appeared then – and are nonetheless now – to be caught within the ″⁣welfare″⁣ mindset. Lewis Kaplan, former government director, COTA (NSW), Birchgrove Need to bounce again There has been appreciable dialogue about bullying within the Herald and different media retailers prior to now week (Letters, March 23). The hurt bullying does shouldn’t be underestimated. I’m 65, however I nonetheless return to the 11-year-old I used to be after I recall being mercilessly bullied for one yr at college. However, accusations of bullying have been more and more weaponised and it must be recognised that the act or acts of bullying will be perceived somewhat than precise. As nicely as recognising the hurt executed and supporting those that have been bullied, it’s simply as necessary to advertise and train methods for constructing resilience. Margaret Jones, Bathurst More to Bradfield John Bradfield did way more than design the bridge (Letters, March 23). He designed the Cataract and Burrinjuck dams, the electrification of Sydney rail and beginnings of an underground community, the Story Bridge in Brisbane and Richmond airbase. I perceive he was additionally concerned in roadwork designs, totally on Sydney’s outskirts. Bradfield must be remembered for way more than simply the Sydney Harbour Bridge, technologically good as it could be. He was an distinctive man and must be remembered and commemorated as such. Glenys Quirk, Forster

What will exchange the Harbour Bridge in 100 years? It’s not up to now off – get planning. John Temple, Vaucluse Just work tougher It’s now 54 years since, as an expert man in his late 20s, I used to be in a position, due to some fortunate investments, to place down a deposit on a home. One room had a dust ground underneath lino and functioning companies consisted of 1 chilly faucet. That was the usual my credit score would lengthen to. It took 4 years of labouring each weekend and odd instances in between earlier than it was potential to maneuver in.

I’m nonetheless right here, and never wildly sympathetic to 20-somethings battling to avoid wasting a deposit (“Long slog to save for a home of their own”, March 23). Alex Jones, Kirribilli It’s not a brand new downside or event for spilt tears, simply an acknowledgment that a few years of tent holidays, no eating out, no a number of vehicles or fancy garments are what it takes to purchase a home. If these sacrifices don’t attraction, then lease. Rosemary O’Brien, Ashfield Watch coal/gasoline bung

The determine to search for in subsequent week’s federal price range is $10billion (“Left at the mercy of developers and killer heat”, March 23) as it’s subsidies to our fossil gas business. With a local weather election on the horizon, redirecting this mining largesse to those that are affected by these unnatural disasters is likely to be a politically astute transfer. Bruce Gall, Nicholls (ACT) Name strains I echo Rita Glennon’s plea to get folks’s names proper (“Call me by my name, even if I’m a politician”, March 23). Even having a relatively plain Anglo-Celtic identify doesn’t stop hesitancy, misspelling or mispronunciation. No, my first identify isn’t spelt “Adrain”, my final identify is pronounced with the stress on the primary syllable, not the second, and I’m not associated to Billy the Scottish comic. It have to be way more wearisome for individuals who are saddled with a pretentiously affected spelling of their first identify or whose surname appears like a random array of unused Scrabble tiles. We won’t esteem the holder any higher, however taking the difficulty to get folks’s names proper is an act of correct courtesy and a show of excellent manners. Adrian Connelly, Springwood Tommy at all times a gun Thank you, Roy Masters, to your tribute piece to the late Tommy Raudonikis (“Ashes to ashes: Tommy forever part of beloved Lidcombe Oval”, March 23). I nicely keep in mind being in Wagga Wagga a few years in the past and watching the late Arthur Summons enjoying halfback for the Wagga Magpies in opposition to the Wagga Kangaroos on Eric Weissel Oval. There was a brand new halfback for the Wagga Kangaroos from the native RAAF base. He served it proper as much as Arthur, who tried all his previous methods to get on prime, however this cheeky little fella simply saved giving it to Arthur. This prompted me to take a look at this system to see who this bloke was, I discovered his identify unpronounceable, however by no means forgot his efficiency. Good reminiscences of Tommy. Ken Pares, Forster

Taking flight I can affirm the decline of butterflies right here apart from the cabbage white (Letters, March 23). Citrus timber, host for the orchard butterfly, have given strategy to growth of ever bigger homes. The blue triangle butterfly makes use of the camphor laurel, which has nearly disappeared. Caper white butterflies are migratory from inland on beneficial winds. David Hammersley, North Turramurra Just a few years in the past I planted two birdwing butterfly vines and shortly discovered large black weird caterpillars consuming the leaves. The caterpillars became chrysalises and a few month later magnificent Richmond birdwing butterflies emerged. Maurice Collins, Wollongbar Gone, not forgotten Your correspondent (Letters, March 23) factors out authorities apathy for safeguarding numerous species, together with the koala. We ought to change our nationwide flag to an image of a koala so when the final one has died future generations will nonetheless know what they appeared like. Valerie Craig, Orange