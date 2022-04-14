Dover Heights man Gerard Vamadevan charged after allegedly making threatening or sexual phone calls to about 100 people
A Dover Heights man will face courtroom on Thursday after allegedly making threatening or sexually specific calls to about 100 individuals throughout Queensland, NSW and Victoria since 2018.
Gerard Vamadevan, 53, has been charged with virtually 30 telecommunications offences after allegedly making the calls.
The calls had been made to women and men identified to Vamadevan in each his private and work life, police say. Police declare 29 individuals acquired a number of calls.
The calls had been linked to greater than a dozen cell numbers.
Vamadevan was arrested following a automobile cease about 7.30am on Wednesday, when police seized two cellphones.
Police later executed a search warrant at a close-by dwelling, the place they seized an additional eight cellphones.
Vamadevan was charged with 25 counts of utilizing a carriage service to menace/harass/offend, and two counts every of utilizing a carriage service to threaten to kill and utilizing a carriage service to threaten severe hurt.
He was refused police bail and can seem at Waverley Local Court on Thursday. Police say additional fees are anticipated.
