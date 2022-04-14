Dover Heights man Gerard Vamadevan charged after allegedly making threatening or sexual phone calls to about 100 people

A Dover Heights man will face courtroom on Thursday after allegedly making threatening or sexually specific calls to about 100 individuals throughout Queensland, NSW and Victoria since 2018.

Gerard Vamadevan, 53, has been charged with virtually 30 telecommunications offences after allegedly making the calls.

Gerard Vamadevan, of Dover Heights, has been refused bail by police and is because of seem in courtroom on Thursday. Credit:NSW Police

The calls had been made to women and men identified to Vamadevan in each his private and work life, police say. Police declare 29 individuals acquired a number of calls.

The calls had been linked to greater than a dozen cell numbers.