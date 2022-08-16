Down with the puffer jacket and other crimes of fashion
The puffer jacket is the enemy of sartorial refinement. The different morning, the thermometer hovering at 3 levels Celsius within the hinterlands of the north, I placed on my black puffer jacket over a Black Sabbath t-shirt.
I caught a glimpse of myself within the mirror and thought, “WTF! I am old man dressed like teen.” A personality in a nasty sitcom.
David Bowie’s Young Americans was the soundtrack of my youth, which jogged my memory that I as soon as paid homage to the magnificence required of that music.
For years I vowed to by no means ever put on a type of horrid little doonas. This a fall from grace. What subsequent, socks and sandals?
Sure, the puffer is heat, it’s mild, it’s sturdy, it’s practical. And? I’m no trekker. The open air is simply that – outdoors the door.
From three generations of Greek haberdashers, dressmakers, tailors and shoemakers and I’ve come to this?
We had no money as a migrant brood, however we dressed. My father stated, “A tweed jacket should not look too new, it smacks of aspiration.” My mom was a unprecedented dressmaker. My uncles had been shoemakers. Classic Greek decrease middle-class work.
Our home was filled with hardcover Vogue sample books. We discovered what we favored, and so they – the elders – made it, if that they had time. Time meant, someplace between 9am and 3am had been the hours they saved bent over stitching machines, reducing patterns, stitching, stitching buttons, sticking on soles, buffing and so forth. Ceaseless work. But all of us regarded good.