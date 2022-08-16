Down with the puffer jacket and other crimes of fashion

The puffer jacket is the enemy of sartorial refinement. The different morning, the thermometer hovering at 3 levels Celsius within the hinterlands of the north, I placed on my black puffer jacket over a Black Sabbath t-shirt.

I caught a glimpse of myself within the mirror and thought, “WTF! I am old man dressed like teen.” A personality in a nasty sitcom.

The puffer jacket: ubiquitous winter put on. Credit:James Brickwood

David Bowie’s Young Americans was the soundtrack of my youth, which jogged my memory that I as soon as paid homage to the magnificence required of that music.

For years I vowed to by no means ever put on a type of horrid little doonas. This a fall from grace. What subsequent, socks and sandals?