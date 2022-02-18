Downed Wires Spark Fire In Duxbury; Crews Close Roads To Clear Trees After Storm

DUXBURY (CBS) — There have been highway closures all throughout Duxbury as crews labored to clear timber and restore energy strains and poles introduced down by robust winds Friday morning.

Firefighters have been busy responding to dozens of storm-related emergencies, just like the downed wires that sparked a fireplace on Stagecoach Road.

“We had several wires down that are arching and sparking and on fire so crews have been standing by until we get Eversource there to shut the power down,” mentioned Duxbury Deputy Fire Chief Rob Reardon.

Bob Anderson lives throughout the road and misplaced his energy. He mentioned in comparison with previous storms, that this one wasn’t too unhealthy although.

“Nothing. Just the electricity is a real hassle when you lose it,” he informed WBZ-TV.

There was loads of harm round city. A tree toppled onto a chimney on Franklin Street and Eversource crews have been unfold out, chopping up massive fallen branches and placing up new utility poles.

“Luckily they called off school today, keep the kids off the street, so we can this all taken care of,” mentioned Reardon.

The excellent news is there is no such thing as a snow to cope with and the climate is heat for February which makes cleanup simpler.

Eversource is reminding everybody to steer clear of downed wires, assume they’re reside, and report them to 911.