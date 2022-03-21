Downing Street blames Russia for hoax calls to senior UK ministers

LONDON — Russia was behind hoax calls made to U.Ok. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace and Home Secretary Priti Patel, Downing Street mentioned on Monday.

Wallace said last week he had been known as by a person pretending to be Ukraine’s prime minister, however ended the decision after he turned suspicious when the “imposter” posed “several misleading questions.” Patel mentioned she had obtained the same name earlier final week.

At a briefing for journalists on Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman instructed reporters the Russian state “was responsible for the hoax telephone calls made to U.K. ministers last week.”

He mentioned the same unsuccessful try was made to contact Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries.

“This is standard practice for Russian information operations, and disinformation is a tactic straight from the Kremlin playbook to try and distract from the illegal activities in Ukraine and the human rights abuses being committed there,” the spokesman added. “We are seeing a string of distraction stories and outright lies from the Kremlin, reflecting Putin’s desperation as he seeks to hide the scale of the conflict and Russia’s failings on the battlefield.”

An inquiry into the precise incidents is already underway.