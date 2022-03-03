Download your footy team poster
Footy is sort of again for one more 12 months and with extra crowds returning to the MCG, followers have extra causes to have a good time.
Show your crew colors and get your unique 2022 crew poster contained in the Herald Sun and Sunday Herald Sun on the day listed under, or obtain from 3pm on every launch date.
Each poster is a excessive decision PDF that may be printed at dwelling or professionally.
Release dates
- St Kilda Saints poster – Friday, March 4
- Geelong Cats + tremendous tipping poster – Saturday, March 5
- Essendon Bombers + mega fixture poster, Sunday, March 6
- Hawthorn Hawks poster – Thursday, March 10
- North Melbourne Kangaroos – Friday, March 11
- Western Bulldogs poster – Saturday, March 12
- Richmond Tigers poster – Sunday, March 13
- SuperCoach 2022 knowledgeable information – Monday, March 14
- Melbourne Demons – Wednesday, March 16
- Carlton Blues poster – Thursday, March 17
- Collingwood Magpies poster – Friday, March 18
How to obtain your poster to print at dwelling
- Click the hyperlink above (obtain hyperlinks will seem from 3pm on launch date)
- Once the poster has opened, proper click on the poster
- Save to your laptop
- Print at dwelling
Get your mega tipping chart from Saturday, March 5
With slots for 32 completely different tipsters, it’s the poster you’ll must preserve observe this season.
Plus, get your 2022 season fixture poster from Sunday, March 6
The 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership Season fixture has been launched and there’s so much to be enthusiastic about for one more blockbuster line up. Download the fixture poster here and plan your season.
Sign up on your free footy publication
Don’t miss a single kick – signal as much as our free footy publication for breaking updates delivered proper to your inbox. Sign up free here.