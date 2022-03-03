Download your footy team poster

Footy is sort of again for one more 12 months and with extra crowds returning to the MCG, followers have extra causes to have a good time.

Show your crew colors and get your unique 2022 crew poster contained in the Herald Sun and Sunday Herald Sun on the day listed under, or obtain from 3pm on every launch date.

Each poster is a excessive decision PDF that may be printed at dwelling or professionally.

Release dates

St Kilda Saints poster – Friday, March 4

Geelong Cats + tremendous tipping poster – Saturday, March 5

Essendon Bombers + mega fixture poster, Sunday, March 6

Hawthorn Hawks poster – Thursday, March 10

North Melbourne Kangaroos – Friday, March 11

Western Bulldogs poster – Saturday, March 12

Richmond Tigers poster – Sunday, March 13

SuperCoach 2022 knowledgeable information – Monday, March 14

Melbourne Demons – Wednesday, March 16

Carlton Blues poster – Thursday, March 17

Collingwood Magpies poster – Friday, March 18

How to obtain your poster to print at dwelling

Click the hyperlink above (obtain hyperlinks will seem from 3pm on launch date)

Once the poster has opened, proper click on the poster

Save to your laptop

Print at dwelling

Get your mega tipping chart from Saturday, March 5

With slots for 32 completely different tipsters, it’s the poster you’ll must preserve observe this season.

Plus, get your 2022 season fixture poster from Sunday, March 6

The 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership Season fixture has been launched and there’s so much to be enthusiastic about for one more blockbuster line up. Download the fixture poster here and plan your season.

Sign up on your free footy publication

Don’t miss a single kick – signal as much as our free footy publication for breaking updates delivered proper to your inbox. Sign up free here.