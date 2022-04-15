Australia

‘Downright embarrassing’: Fans lash Eagles amid horror show

West Coast followers have unleashed on their membership, with followers lamenting all facets of the Eagles’ disastrous first half in opposition to Sydney.

Booing echoed round Optus Stadium, as West Coast went into the primary break with a 58-point deficit in opposition to the Swans with the scoreboard studying 10.10.70 to 2.0.12.

The crowd, capped at 75 per cent capability, appeared to skinny because the Eagles and Swans returned to their change rooms, however most of the membership’s devoted followers stayed within the stands regardless of their membership registering their first-ever scoreless first time period in WA.



