‘Downright embarrassing’: Fans lash Eagles amid horror show

West Coast followers have unleashed on their membership, with followers lamenting all facets of the Eagles’ disastrous first half in opposition to Sydney.

Booing echoed round Optus Stadium, as West Coast went into the primary break with a 58-point deficit in opposition to the Swans with the scoreboard studying 10.10.70 to 2.0.12.

The crowd, capped at 75 per cent capability, appeared to skinny because the Eagles and Swans returned to their change rooms, however most of the membership’s devoted followers stayed within the stands regardless of their membership registering their first-ever scoreless first time period in WA.

In response to their half-time replace on Twitter, supporters labelled the trouble “downright embarrassing” and “painful” – with one fan saying there was “nothing good about this Friday”.

Camera Icon The Eagles went to half time 58 factors down. Credit: Daniel Carson / AFL Photos

“Embarrassing and first time in my 18 years as a member utterly appalled with that effort,” one Eagles supporter mentioned.

Criticism got here in thick and quick, with coach Adam Simpson, returning star Tim Kelly and underdone ahead Jack Darling all targets on social media.

And it wasn’t simply upset Eagles followers on the assault, with West Coast turning into the punch line on social media after being awarded the marquee match at their dwelling venue.

The Eagles managed to keep away from their worst-ever rating (18) with a extra productive begin to the third time period, however will equal their poorest five-game begin to a season with a 1-4 file after the loss.