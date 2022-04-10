Downtown Minneapolis Prince Mural To Be Unveiled In June

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A downtown Minneapolis mural celebrating Minnesota’s favourite famous person can be unveiled in June.

The Crown Our Prince venture stated the mural honoring Prince, which can be painted on Ramp A close to First Avenue, can be official revealed on June 2 throughout a block occasion.

Project organizers say the mural has been within the works for seven years.

The artist behind the mural is Hiero Veiga. The Crown Our Prince venture calls Veiga an “internationally known muralist” who makes a speciality of “breathtaking hyperrealist work.”

This month marks six years since Prince died of an unintentional fentanyl overdose at his Paisley Park residence in Chanhassen.