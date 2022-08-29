Australia

Dowrick overcomes draft heartbreak in teal

Subiaco midfielder Abbey Dowrick has overcome AFLW draft heartbreak to be named the spherical one Rising Star nominee.

Essendon’s Paige Scott and Port Adelaide recruit Dowrick have been each given the honour after thrilling debuts.

Dowrick had a game-high 21 disposals at 61.9 per cent disposal effectivity in Port Adelaide’s 12-point loss to West Coast.

The midfielder additionally had 416 metres gained, six clearances, seven marks, three inside 50s and three rating involvements.



