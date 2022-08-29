Dowrick overcomes draft heartbreak in teal

Subiaco midfielder Abbey Dowrick has overcome AFLW draft heartbreak to be named the spherical one Rising Star nominee.

Essendon’s Paige Scott and Port Adelaide recruit Dowrick have been each given the honour after thrilling debuts.

Dowrick had a game-high 21 disposals at 61.9 per cent disposal effectivity in Port Adelaide’s 12-point loss to West Coast.

The midfielder additionally had 416 metres gained, six clearances, seven marks, three inside 50s and three rating involvements.

Overlooked by golf equipment within the 2021 NAB AFLW Draft, the 19-year-old was finishing their third yr of {an electrical} apprenticeship when drafted as an open-age signing to Port Adelaide in 2022.

Dowrick additionally completed equal-first within the 2021 Dhara Kerr medal however was ineligible to win the award alongside Claremont’s Ella Smith resulting from suspension.

It prompted Dowrick to maneuver to South Australia this yr, impressing Port Adelaide recruiters at Woodville-West Torrens within the SANFLW and later the Lions within the WAFLW.

Camera Icon Subiaco’s Abbey Dowrick will get taken tackled. Credit: Kelsey Reid / West Australian

Dowrick’s spectacular debut was recognised with seven coaches’ votes within the AFL Coaches Association AFLW Champion Player of the Year.

Dowrick’s sister, McKenzie Dowrick, performs with the Adelaide Crows.

Meanwhile, Eagles Mikayla Western (tripping) and Sasha Goranova (tough conduct) have been provided reprimands after careless conduct in opposition to Port.

Midfielder Aisling McCarthy has been nominated for objective of the yr after instigating the Eagles’ win over the Power.