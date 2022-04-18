Dozens arrested after days of far-right clashes across Sweden

Sweden says it’s going to reply in a “tough” manner after violent clashes over the weekend at a far-right rally.

Unrest broke out within the south of the nation late on Saturday after demonstrators threatened to burn copies of the Qur’an through the holy Muslim month of Ramadan.

At least 40 individuals — together with 26 law enforcement officials — have been injured in latest days, whereas two dozen individuals have been arrested.

Swedish police had moved one rally to a brand new location as a preventative measure, however clashes have been nonetheless reported within the city of Landskrona.

Up to 100 largely younger individuals threw stones at police, set automobiles, tires and dustbins on fireplace, and put up a barrier fence that obstructed site visitors, authorities stated.

The state of affairs had calmed down within the city by late Saturday however remained tense, police stated, including no accidents have been reported.

The rally in query had been organised by the Danish anti-immigration Stram Kurs get together and its chief Rasmus Paludan.

On Friday night, violent clashes between demonstrators and counter-protesters additionally erupted within the central metropolis of Örebro, leaving 12 law enforcement officials injured and 4 police automobiles on fireplace.

Regional police spokeswoman Kim Hild had stated that officers wouldn’t revoke permission for the Landskrona demonstration because of a excessive free speech threshold.

The proper of the protesters “to demonstrate and speak outweighs enormously, heavily and it takes an incredible amount for this to be ignored,” Hild advised Swedish information company TT.

Since Thursday, clashes have been reported additionally in Stockholm and within the cities of Linkoping and Norrkoping — all places the place Stram Kurs both deliberate or held demonstrations.

Paludan stated on the get together’s Facebook web page that he determined to cancel some demonstrations on Sunday as a result of the Swedish authorities within the area have “shown that they are completely incapable of protecting themselves and me”.

“If I was seriously injured or killed due to the inadequacy of the police authority, then it would be very sad for Swedes, Danes and other northerners,” he wrote.

The far-right rallies in Sweden have sparked condemnation from Muslim nations, together with Iran, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia.

Iraq’s overseas ministry stated it had summoned the Swedish ambassador to protest towards “provocations of the feelings of Muslims and offence to their sacredness”.

The ministry additionally warned that the incidents may have “serious repercussions” for relations between Stockholm and Arab nations.