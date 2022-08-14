Dozens dead in Egypt church fire: Security sources

Cairo: At least 41 folks had been killed and 45 injured in a hearth inside a church within the Egyptian metropolis of Giza on Sunday, two safety sources advised Reuters.

An electrical fireplace broke out simply earlier than 9am throughout Mass as 5,000 folks gathered on the Coptic Abu Sifin church within the Imbaba neighbourhood, the sources stated.

Emergency personnel work on the web site of a fireplace on the Abu Sefein church. Credit:AP

The fireplace blocked an entrance to the church, inflicting a stampede, they stated, including that almost all of these killed had been kids.

“People were gathering on the third and fourth floor, and we saw smoke coming from the second floor. People rushed to go down the stairs and stared falling on top of each other,” stated Yasir Munir, a worshipper on the church.