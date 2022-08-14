Dozens dead in Egypt church fire: Security sources
Cairo: At least 41 folks had been killed and 45 injured in a hearth inside a church within the Egyptian metropolis of Giza on Sunday, two safety sources advised Reuters.
An electrical fireplace broke out simply earlier than 9am throughout Mass as 5,000 folks gathered on the Coptic Abu Sifin church within the Imbaba neighbourhood, the sources stated.
The fireplace blocked an entrance to the church, inflicting a stampede, they stated, including that almost all of these killed had been kids.
“People were gathering on the third and fourth floor, and we saw smoke coming from the second floor. People rushed to go down the stairs and stared falling on top of each other,” stated Yasir Munir, a worshipper on the church.
“Then we heard a bang and sparks and fire coming out of the window,” he stated, saying he and his daughter had been on the bottom flooring and capable of escape.
Electrical fires of this type usually are not a uncommon incidence in Egypt; in late 2020, a hearth at a hospital treating COVID-19 sufferers killed at the least seven folks and injured a number of others.
Giza, Egypt’s second-largest metropolis, lies simply throughout the Nile from Cairo.
“I offer my sincere condolences to the families of the innocent victims that have passed on to be with their Lord in one of his houses of worship,” stated Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in a tweet.