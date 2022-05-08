Dozens feared dead after Russia bombs school where Ukrainians were sheltering, official says

Serhiy Hayday, head of the Luhansk regional army administration, mentioned the college constructing was destroyed.

“The explosion happened inside the building. Rescuers (are) dismantling the debris as quickly as possible. The chances of finding (anyone still) alive are very small. There were 90 people inside the school building; 27 survived, 60 people most likely died,” Hayday mentioned.

Photos shared from the scene confirmed rescue personnel looking the smoldering ruins of the college constructing.

Western nations reacted to the bombing with outrage. UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss mentioned on Sunday she was “horrified,” including: “Deliberate targeting of civilians & civilian infrastructure amounts to war crimes. We will ensure Putin’s regime is held accountable.”

Russian forces have struck fleeing or sheltering civilians on quite a few events since Moscow invaded Ukraine.

Schools, nurseries and hospitals have all been focused by Russia, according to the United Nations.

Russian forces “must face justice for a series of war crimes” dedicated within the area northwest of Kyiv, following an investigation it performed in Ukraine, Amnesty International mentioned Friday.

The investigation, primarily based “on dozens of interviews and extensive review of material evidence,” has documented “unlawful air strikes on Borodyanka, and extrajudicial executions in other towns and villages including Bucha, Andriivka, Zdvyzhivka and Vorzel.”

Fighting in Luhansk has been raging for months, and significantly since Russia refocused its invasion on the japanese Donbas area.

Hayday mentioned on Ukrainian tv on Saturday, hours earlier than the college bombing, that the state of affairs was tough.

“The biggest efforts made by the enemy are to break through in Popasna and the direction of Severodonetsk and Voievodivka. That’s where they deployed the biggest amount of their troops and equipment.

“That’s the place the most important variety of shellings and rockets, and air strikes are fixed — it is only a horrible state of affairs. Our guys are holding on, we’re ready for assist, for reinforcement,” he mentioned.