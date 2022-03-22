Dozens Gather At State Capitol In Lansing To Show Support For Ukraine

(CBS Detroit) — Dozens gathered over the weekend on the state capitol in Lansing, waving Ukraine’s flag and donning its blue and yellow colours.

The group was joined by U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow.

“It was an honor to join with families, friends and supporters of Ukraine today at our State Capitol,” Stabenow mentioned in a tweet. “Putin’s war is evil and must be stopped. I will continue to support every American effort to do so.”

