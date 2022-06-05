Dozens Gather To Watch Sharpening Of Giant No. 2 Pencil Near Lake Of The Isles

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A big crowd turned out Saturday to see a brand new landmark in Minneapolis — an enormous pencil close to Lake of the Isles.

John Higgins, a home-owner on East Lake of the Isles Parkway, commissioned an artist to show his broken bur oak tree right into a 20-foot-tall No. 2 pencil. The work known as the “Loti Tree.”

“We thought let’s do something basic, simple that we can execute, but something that’s classic,” Higgins advised WCCO final month.

The tree was severely broken throughout a 2017 thunderstorm. Higgins stated dropping the outdated oak tree was like dropping a pal. However, with some encouragement from the neighborhood, he determined to show the stump right into a murals.

David Reese, an artisanal pencil sharpener, was amongst those that gathered to see the completed work on Saturday.

“One of the reasons I like dealing with pencils is it’s very nostalgic for me, because I used pencils all the time when I was in elementary school,” he stated. “But now, as an adult, I just do everything on my phone or a computer. I don’t use pencils any more. So if I do any event kids respond to it, because it’s something they have day-to-day experience with.”

Crews sharpened the tip of the enormous pencil with a chainsaw as a crowd of on-lookers cheered. Higgins hopes to make the sharpening of the pencil a yearly occasion.

“When you sharpen it, it’s a promise to write a love letter, to write a formula, to write a story,” Higgins stated.

Click here for extra on the Loti Tree’s story. You may also follow the tree on Instagram.